Friday, 4 April 2025

Thursday, 3 April 2025
Regional * On Wednesday, Armenia again refuted Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violation. Armenia * On Thursday, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono. They discussed ‘the security situation and existing challenges in the South Caucasus’, exchanged views around the Armenia–Azerbaijan normalisation process, and discussed Armenia–EU partnership agenda items. * Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met