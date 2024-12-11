fbpx

Georgia live updates | Two weeks in, protests continue unabated

11 December 2024
Protesters light sparklers during a peaceful demonstration on Rustaveli Avenue on 9 December. Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Live

15min ago
11/12/2024

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.

11 Dec 2024, 12:15

Christmas Market strike

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has posted on X that around 100 small enterprises decided to decline participation in Tbilisi’s Christmas Market, which usually takes place in front of Orbeliani Palace, the presidential seat. 

11 Dec 2024, 12:10

US Senator urges Trump administration to maintain current US policy toward Georgia

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen has spoken with Marco Rubio, nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump for Secretary of State, about ‘the importance of maintaining current US policy toward Georgia’.

11 Dec 2024, 12:05

Georgian MP calls for a ban on lasers at demonstrations

Archil Gorduladze, a member of the parliamentary majority, appealed to the ruling Georgian Dream party to ban the use of lasers at demonstrations. Gorduladze voiced the relevant initiative at a session of the Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, IPN reported.

According to him, protesters often shine lasers at law enforcement officers and surveillance cameras, which, according to him, is a hindering factor for the police.

11 Dec 2024, 12:00

Key events from yesterday:

  • President Salome Zourabichvili awarded OC Media’s journalist and co-director Mariam Nikuradze with the Medal of Civil Dedication for her ‘exemplary civil dedication, outstanding civic responsibility, and personal bravery’.
  • The Georgian Parliament terminated the parliamentary powers of Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Gharibashvili, the party’s chair, and Mikheil Kavelashvili, who has been nominated for the post of president of Georgia, among others, in order for them to take other political positions.
  • A EU External Action spokesperson stated that the EU will consider additional measures at the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council on 16 December.
  • The State Security Service of Georgia stated that according to their information, the ‘organisers of destructive and criminal actions’ are planning to prevent the Georgian presidential election process from taking place on 14 December.
  • Hungary pledged to block EU sanctions targeting Georgian government officials.
