Georgia live updates | Two weeks in, protests continue unabated

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.

Christmas Market strike

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has posted on X that around 100 small enterprises decided to decline participation in Tbilisi’s Christmas Market, which usually takes place in front of Orbeliani Palace, the presidential seat.

US Senator urges Trump administration to maintain current US policy toward Georgia

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen has spoken with Marco Rubio, nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump for Secretary of State, about ‘the importance of maintaining current US policy toward Georgia’.

Today I met with @SenMarcoRubio, nominee to be the next Secretary of State, to discuss the global challenges facing our nation, including support for Ukraine and combatting China’s malign influence. I look forward to discussing these issues further in his confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/OrpIcEVm4h — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) December 10, 2024

Georgian MP calls for a ban on lasers at demonstrations

Archil Gorduladze, a member of the parliamentary majority, appealed to the ruling Georgian Dream party to ban the use of lasers at demonstrations. Gorduladze voiced the relevant initiative at a session of the Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, IPN reported.

According to him, protesters often shine lasers at law enforcement officers and surveillance cameras, which, according to him, is a hindering factor for the police.

Key events from yesterday: