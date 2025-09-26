Media logo
Georgia

Georgian activist sentenced to 20 days in prison

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Isako Devidze. Courtesy Photo.
Isako Devidze. Courtesy Photo.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Tbilisi City Court has sentenced anti-government activist Isako Devidze to 20 days of administrative detention. He had been charged with petty hooliganism and disobedience to police, charges frequently used against government critics.

Devidze was detained in central Tbilisi near the parliament on Tuesday night, following a demonstration marking the 300th day of the daily anti-government protests.

A video captured at the time of the arrest shows police handcuffing Devidze and escorting him, hands behind his back, toward a vehicle, sparking protests from nearby demonstrators.

‘Why are you treating him so roughly? He’s coming with you!’, someone says in the footage.

One officer in the video then states that Devidze was being detained for disobedience related to blocking the road.

Later, the Interior Ministry told local media that the activist was also charged with petty hooliganism.

Devidze has previously been targeted by Georgian law enforcement. In February, he was among the activists whose homes were searched; at the time, he was detained for several days and later fined ₾3,500 ($1,300) under charges of disobeying police.

The latest wave of protests in Georgia began on 28 November, when Georgian Dream announced the suspension of the country’s EU membership bid. The first phase of demonstrations saw heavy clashes and brutal police violence against protesters and journalists.

Alongside the physical crackdown, Georgian Dream passed numerous restrictive laws during the protests, targeting street demonstrations, the media, civil society, and the political opposition.

After heavy fines, Georgia begins jailing protesters for repeatedly ‘blocking roads’
The two activists were sentenced to 10 and 15 days in prison.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

Georgia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Georgian Dream
Avatar
Mikheil Gvadzabia
261 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Abzas Media journalists transferred over 250 kilometres from Baku

Azerbaijani petrol tycoon arrested for ‘contaminating’ crude from different sources

Georgian activist sentenced to 20 days in prison

Russian Parliament approves the renaming of three Cossack villages in Chechnya

Abkhazian–Korean cultural centre opens in Seoul

Three more opposition candidates quit in favour of Georgian Dream amid claims of state pressure

Crew of Georgian pro-government TV Imedi denied entry into Moldova ahead of elections

Kavelashvili addresses UN, says Georgians will not tolerate ‘blackmail’

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Azerbaijan’s toxic pro-government media cannot coexist with real peace

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 26 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org