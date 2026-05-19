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Baku–Tbilisi passenger rail service to resume from 26 May

by Aytan Farhadova
Azerbaijani passenger train. Photo: Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.
Azerbaijani passenger train. Photo: Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The Azerbaijani Economy Ministry has confirmed that the passenger rail service between Baku and Tbilisi will resume starting from 26 May. The Baku–Tbilisi–Baku passenger train service has been suspended since March 2020 due to the closure of Azerbaijan’s land borders ostensibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgian media outlet Publika first reported that the agreement between the two countries was signed after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met in Baku on Monday.

Kobakhidze’s visit to the Azerbaijani capital coincided with the 13th World Urban Forum.

Later, the Georgian government confirmed the news, after which the Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet Okhu.az published their own news, citing Georgian sources. Later, they deleted the article.

As uncertainty continued in Azerbaijan, Okhu.az shared a new article claiming that negotiations between the two countries’ railway companies regarding the resumption of the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku passenger rail service was continuing.

Only late on Monday evening did the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry confirm the news, stating that ‘the parties further agreed to resume daily passenger train services’ on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route from 26 May.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC also confirmed the news, noting that ‘ticket sales information will be available to the public in the coming hours’.

Despite this resumption of passenger services via the land border, Azerbaijan recently extended its quarantine regime, ostensibly also due to the COVID-19 pandemic, until 1 July.

Azerbaijan
Georgia
Azerbaijan–Georgia Relations
Economy
Railway
transport
Aytan Farhadova
359 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

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