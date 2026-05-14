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Buckets, sticks, and stories — Inside Armenia’s woman-led tradition khabukhaz

Khabukhaz is a woman-led milk exchange now only practiced in a few villages in Armenia’s Shirak province.

by Kushane Chobanyan
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