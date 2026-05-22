Thousands of children made to take part in patriotic parade in Makhachkala with military themes

The Parade of the Heirs of Victory took place in the Daghestani capital of Makhachkala on 21 May, bringing together several thousand schoolchildren and activists. The organising group, Dvizhenie pervych (‘Movement of the First’), claimed that 5,000 people took part in the march, while state news agencies reported around 2,500 participants.

Participants included schoolchildren, members of Yunarmiya (‘The Army of Youngs’), activists from children’s and youth organisations, government officials and the children of the Russian soldiers fighting in the full-scale war against Ukraine. Delegations from all 52 municipalities of the republic took part in the parade. Many participants wore traditional costumes representing the peoples of Daghestan.

The march was dedicated to Children’s Public Organisations Day, the anniversary of the Red Army’s defeat of Nazi Germany in WWII, and the Year of the Unity of the Peoples of Russia.

The ceremony began in Lenin Square in Makhachkala. Those gathered were addressed by acting the Deputy Chair of the Government of Daghestan, Muslim Telyakavov, the head of the regional branch of Dvizhenie pervych, Lyudmila Saidova, and other officials. Following the formal speeches, schoolchildren were inducted into the movement. Neckerchiefs were presented to new members by republican and city officials, including Makhachkala Mayor Dzhambulat Salavov and acting Daghestani Youth Minister Kamil Saidov.

The column then marched to the Liberator Soldier monument and the Eternal Flame in Lenin Komsomol Park. Participants observed a minute’s silence and laid flowers in memory of the dead. The programme concluded with a concert by children’s groups and a visit to the Museum of Military Glory.

The event also included the release of white doves in memory of those who had died and performances of the Russian and Daghestani anthems in sign language.

Dvizhenie pervych was established in 2022 following the adoption of a law on the Russian movement of children and young people. The initiative was backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The organisation brings together schoolchildren and students across the country and runs projects in education, volunteering, sport, culture, and patriotic education. According to the movement, its branches operate in all regions of Russia, including the territories of Ukraine illegally annexed since 2014 and 2022.

The regional branch of Dvizhenie Pervych in Daghestan was established in 2023. According to the republic’s authorities, by the spring of 2025, the movement had more than 337,000 members, while its primary branches had been opened in nearly all schools and many vocational education institutions across the region. The leadership of Daghestan regularly describes the organisation as one of the key instruments of patriotic education for young people.

One of the regular participants in Dvizhenie pervych events is Yunarmiya, a military-patriotic youth movement established in 2016 on the initiative of the Russian Ministry of Defence. The organisation is overseen by the ministry, and its members wear a standard uniform and take part in drill training, military-sports competitions, commemorative events, and activities dedicated to Russian military history. According to official figures, Yunarmiya has more than one million members.

Daghesta’s Yunarmiya branch is considered one of the largest in the North Caucasus. Activities organised by the movement in the republic are conducted with the participation of Daghestan’s Ministry for Youth Affairs, educational institutions and military units.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the authorities have expanded the role of both organisations in state-sponsored patriotic programmes. Dvizhenie pervych and Yunarmiya regularly participate in events commemorating war participants, state holidays, and campaigns supporting Russian soldiers.

