Media logo
Nika Gvaramia

Georgian opposition leader Nika Gvaramia jailed after boycotting anti-UNM commission

Avatar
by Mariam Nikuradze
Nika Gvaramia is handcuffed outside the Rustavi Prison on 13 June 2025. Photo: Publika.
Nika Gvaramia is handcuffed outside the Rustavi Prison on 13 June 2025. Photo: Publika.

Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power.

Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you.

Become a member

Tbilisi City Court has ordered the pre-trial arrest of Coalition for Change co-leader Nika Gvaramia for refusing to pay bail in his trial over his refusal to attend parliament’s anti-UNM commission.

Gvaramia was arrested on Friday outside the Rustavi Prison, where he had travelled along with supporters to present himself as his court hearing was underway. After his sentence was announced, he called the police from outside the prison and asked them to proceed by placing him in jail directly.

‘I obey the constitution — not the Georgian Dream Constitution’, Gvaramia wrote earlier on Friday. ‘If I have to pay for this by being in jail, okay then, I will pay the price. I know for sure that I am right in front of my conscience and in front of Georgia’, Gvaramia said.

‘It will be a black page in history if we do not manage to save our country’, he added.

Gvaramia had been ordered to pay ₾30,000 ($11,000) bail for not appearing before the parliamentary commission, which he refused to do.

Two other opposition leaders, Irakli Okruashvili and Zurab Girchi Japaridze, have also been jailed for refusing to pay bail over the same issue.

The commission was initiated by the government and is being led by MP Tea Tsulukiani, with the goal of investigating alleged crimes committed by the formerly ruling United National Movement (UNM) party.

The government has said they will ban the party over these crimes. They have also promised to ban all other major opposition parties, even those with no connection to the UNM, for being part of what they term the ‘collective UNM’.The Georgian authorities previously sentenced Gvaramia to three and a half years in prison in May 2022, for allegedly embezzling money as the director of TV company Rustavi 2. He was subsequently pardoned by then–president Salome Zourabichvili.

Nika Gvaramia
Anti-UNM Commission
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Human Rights
Coalition for Change
Avatar
Mariam Nikuradze
56 articles0 Followers

A veteran journalist with over a decade of experience, Mariam is passionate about gender equality and workers’ rights. Though often managing from behind a desk, her instinct to report from the ground kicks in whenever news breaks.

Related Articles

Nika Melia (left) and Nika Gvaramia (right) at the unveling of their new party, Ahali. Screengrab via Mtavari Arkhi.
2024 Georgian Parliamentary Elections

Gvaramia and Melia present new opposition party

Avatar
by Tata Shoshiashvili

Nika Melia, the former chair of the United National Movement (UNM), Georgia’s largest opposition party, and Nika Gvaramia, the founder of opposition TV channel Mtavari Arkhi, have officially unveiled their new political party, Ahali (‘New’). Announcing the party’s formation, Gvaramia stated that his and Melia’s party would fight for changes in Georgia ‘in new ways’. ‘We will change [it] because we know the struggle, we know the price of integrity, we know the price of serving the motherland,

Nika Gvaramia addressing an anti-government demonstration on 17 July 2021 in Tbilisi. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media. 
2024 Georgian Parliamentary Elections

Gvaramia transfers Mtavari Arkhi shares to wife in move to politics

Avatar
by Tata Shoshiashvili

Nika Gvaramia has formally resigned as opposition TV Mtavari Arkhi’s general director, transferring his shares to his wife ahead of his return to politics. Gvaramia announced his departure from Mtavari Arkhi and the handover of his shares on Wednesday, stating that owning stakes in the channel was ‘incompatible with the party position that I will hold in the coming days’. ‘That’s why I complied with the requirements of the law and transferred the share to my [wife] Sofo [Liluashvili]’, said

Nika Gvaramia addressing an anti-government demonstration on 17 July 2021 in Tbilisi. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media. 
Freedom of the Press

Georgian president pardons Nika Gvaramia

Avatar
by OC Media

 Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has pardoned Nika Gvaramia, the imprisoned head of pro-opposition TV channel Mtavari, three days after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction.  Gvaramia was convicted by Tbilisi City Court in May 2022 for allegedly embezzling money as the director of another TV company, Rustavi 2. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. His imprisonment, widely seen as being politically motivated, had been condemned internationally, including by the US a

Tbilisi City Court Judge Lasha Chkhikvadze. Photo: Mzia Saganelidze/ RFE/RL.
Georgia

Georgian judge says US revoked invite following Gvaramia ruling

Avatar
by Shota Kincha

The Georgian judge who convicted the director of TV channel Mtavari, Nika Gvaramia, has accused the US of pressuring Georgia’s judiciary, confirming claims that the US revoked an invitation to a study tour in the country after his controversial ruling. Tbilisi City Court Judge Lasha Chkhikvadze sentenced Gvaramia to three and a half years in prison in May for mismanaging Rustavi 2’s finances. The ruling has been widely criticised by local and international rights groups as both legally unsubst

Most Popular

News Stories

Review | Tbilisi Open Air: Intergenerational sympathy

Emotional scenes in Tbilisi as 21-year-old protester sentenced to 4.5 years

Georgian opposition leader Nika Gvaramia jailed after boycotting anti-UNM commission

Friday, 13 June 2025

Nvidia and Firebird to set up $500 million AI supercomputer in Armenia

Pashinyan and CoE head discuss expanding democracy programmes

Circassian Coordinating Council dissolved in Nalchik due to ‘obstruction’ by authorities

Up to 20 summoned to court in Georgia for insulting Georgian Dream MPs online

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 13 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org