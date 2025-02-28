Media logo
Georgia

Georgian PM Kobakhidze visits Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, pledges to develop ‘middle corridor’

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (right) and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow (left) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Official photo.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (right) and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow (left) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Official photo.

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently

You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter.

Become a member

Over the past week, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has traveled to Central Asia, visiting with the heads of state of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

While Georgian officials and their counterparts in Central Asia have regularly emphasised the importance of strengthening ties between the respective countries and regions in recent years, Kobakhidze’s visit comes against the backdrop of Georgia’s deteriorating ties with the West.

In meetings with both Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Kobakhidze pledged to develop the middle corridor, part of a wider project to improve east-west connectivity.

Nonetheless, in official readouts of both meetings, there were few specifics provided.

In regards to the meeting with Mirziyoyev, Kobakhidze said the two 'engaged in a meaningful and productive discussion on bilateral and multilateral relations between Georgia and Uzbekistan, underscoring the special nature of our ties, which are founded on friendship and mutual respect’.

Following his meeting with Berdimuhamedow, Kobakhidze said the two ‘discussed a broad spectrum of bilateral cooperation between Georgia and Turkmenistan, including the perspectives of our future cooperation on joint economic and energy projects. Deepening close ties with Turkmenistan in pursuit of developing a safe and secure middle corridor is high on our agenda’.

In separate spoken comments, Kobakhidze said, ‘we can offer Turkmenistan very specific assistance in terms of transit of energy resources. In addition, we are interested in buying energy resources from Turkmenistan’.

Meetings between Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili and other Georgian officials and their Uzbek and Turkmen counterparts also focused on economic and trade cooperation, according to official readouts.

In general, the descriptions of the meetings were not substantially different from previous visits over the past few years.

In barrage of legislation, Georgian Dream approves new foreign agent law in its first reading
The ruling party claims that the new law is a word-for-word translation of America’s Foreign Agents Registration Act.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Irakli Kobakhidze
Central Asia
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
44 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian PM Kobakhidze visits Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, pledges to develop ‘middle corridor’

OCCRP investigation exposes a ‘scam empire’ of call centres in Georgia

Chechen Akhmat commander calls for mobilisation of 2 million soldiers for possible clash with EU

OC Culture Dispatch

Friday, 7 March 2025

Polish Prime Minister announces ‘breaking up [of] Georgian gangs’ as 17 Georgians deported

Daghestani village deputy challenges district head to a fight

Armenia expresses concern over the ‘torture’ of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 07 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org