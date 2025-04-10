Georgian President Kavelashvili meets Aliyev in Baku during first foreign trip

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku during his first foreign trip since his inauguration in December 2024.

Following his one-on-one meeting with Aliyev on Wednesday, Kavelashvili gave a speech focused on threats to ‘fundamental values’, claiming that the ‘Georgian and Azerbaijani peoples are united in the struggle to protect the values ​​that are vital to our nations, and they will continue to be together’.

‘The special, centuries-old friendship and common policy that exist between our countries have allowed us to correctly define the role of our region. I am confident that our common future includes a successful, economically strong and prosperous South Caucasus region, where our peoples will be able to live together with their customs and traditions, and not with superficial liberal values’, Kavelashvili said.

He went on to allege that both Georgia and Azerbaijan had ‘repeatedly become the object of double standards and interference in internal affairs by foreign forces’, without listing any specific examples. He added that despite such efforts, ‘we are resolutely eliminating these threats and ensuring the security and stability of the region’.

‘No third country or organisation can possibly know better than us what is best for our people. I am glad that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of protection of common interests has intensified’, Kavelashvili said, before thanking Aliyev for said cooperation in this regard.

During Wednesday’s speech, Kavelashvili also welcomed the recent completion of negotiations on the terms of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, while reiterating Georgia’s ‘declared policy of peace and its readiness to contribute to ensuring peace in the region’.

During his own speech, Aliyev highlighted the fact that this was Kavelashvili’s first foreign visit, noting this ‘symbolic’ decision ‘once again demonstrates the essence of Georgian–Azerbaijani relations, the friendship and brotherhood of our peoples’.

Aliyev also drew attention to oil and gas projects implemented by the two states, claiming that ‘if we talk about the energy security of Europe today, it is impossible to imagine it without Azerbaijan and Georgia’. Azerbaijani oil and gas is sold to Europe via several pipelines through Georgia.

Previously, on Tuesday, Kavelashvili met with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. The two discussed the partnership between the two countries and further deepening trade and economic relations.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has grown progressively closer to Azerbaijan over the past few years.

From March 2024 to January 2025, a ten-month period, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze visited Azerbaijan three times, including most recently as his first official state visit following the October parliamentary elections.

During those same elections, Azerbaijani pro-government media outlets published multiple articles promoting ethnic Azerbaijani candidates running for the ruling Georgian Dream party, while failing to provide a platform for any opposition candidates.

Additionally, in March, Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and her Georgian counterpart Shalva Papuashvili signed a memorandum of cooperation between the two parliaments to ‘promote the establishment of regular contacts’ between parliamentary committees and MPs.