Azerbaijani and Georgian parliaments sign memorandum of cooperation

According to Papuashvili, such a meeting was an indication of ‘high-level friendly relations’ between Azerbaijan and Georgia, citing Azerbaijan’s recognition of the new parliament.
According to official results, October’s parliamentary elections gave the ruling Georgian Dream party a large majority, with 54% of the vote. Following Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement regarding the halting of Georgia’s EU accession process shortly after, Georgians across the country have held daily protests for more than 100 days, including calling for new elections.
In addition to signing the agreement with Papuashvili, Gafarova met with Kobakhidze and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili. During these meetings, the memorandum was highlighted, as was the importance of continuing to strengthen ties between Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as the trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond doubt that the Georgian Government abducted investigative journalist Afgan Mukhtarli and handed him over to Azerbaijan.
Mukhtarli, a prominent journalist known for investigating official corruption in Azerbaijan, disappeared from the streets of Tbilisi on the night of 29 May 2017. He reappeared in Azerbaijani custody a day later and was charged with illegally crossing the border.
The latest from the Georgian probe into two former officials accused of pursuing an adverse border arrangement with Azerbaijan has hinted at yet unidentified senior officials under the former government. The critics fear that the case might be politically motivated.
On 21 January, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office unveiled surveillance materials involving Iveri Melashvili and Natalia Ilichova, the two Georgian cartographers indicted for forfeiting state lands to Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan has restored access to Udabno Monastery, a part of the Davit Gareji Monastery Complex at the undelimited Azerbaijani-Georgian border in southeastern Georgia. Visitors and clergy were barred from reaching the monastery for several days by Azerbaijani border guards.
Georgia and Azerbaijan share a 480-kilometre long border, a third of which has not yet been delimited. The monastery is situated on the undelimited border between the two countries.
