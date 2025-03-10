Azerbaijani and Georgian parliaments sign memorandum of cooperation

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter. Become a member

Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and her Georgian counterpart Shalva Papuashvili have signed a memorandum of cooperation between their respective legislative bodies.

According to a press release issued by the Georgian Parliament, the parties agreed to ‘develop inter-parliamentary cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnerships’.

In particular, the memorandum is intended to ‘promote the establishment of regular contacts’ between parliamentary committees and MPs, in order to facilitate the sharing of experiences.

The document was signed on Monday as part of Gafarova’s official visit to Georgia, the first such visit following Georgia’s October 2024 parliamentary elections.

According to Papuashvili, such a meeting was an indication of ‘high-level friendly relations’ between Azerbaijan and Georgia, citing Azerbaijan’s recognition of the new parliament.

According to official results, October’s parliamentary elections gave the ruling Georgian Dream party a large majority, with 54% of the vote. Following Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement regarding the halting of Georgia’s EU accession process shortly after, Georgians across the country have held daily protests for more than 100 days, including calling for new elections.

In addition to signing the agreement with Papuashvili, Gafarova met with Kobakhidze and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili. During these meetings, the memorandum was highlighted, as was the importance of continuing to strengthen ties between Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as the trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey.