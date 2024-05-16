Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Papuashvili accuses Baltic politicians of ‘Russian worldview’

Exchanges of criticism between Georgian and foreign officials have intensified, as pushback continues against the foreign agent law, passed in its third and final reading on Tuesday.
This article will be updated throughout the day.
16 May 2024, 12:29
Papuashvili: Baltic politicians have ‘Russian worldview’
Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili has accused visiting politicians from Baltic states of having a ‘worldview’ similar to the Russian government and replacing ‘diplomacy [...] with propaganda’.
Baltic foreign ministers arrived in Tbilisi on Wednesday, and addressed protesters at last night’s demonstration against the foreign agent law.
‘Anyone familiar with Soviet and contemporary Russian history would swiftly recognize the pattern.’
Papuashvili described the mass protests against the foreign agent bill as ‘radical anti-government rallies’, echoing frequent accusations by government officials that participants of the protests are being paid, misled, or organised by opposition or foreign groups.
Foreign politicians’ joining of radical anti-government rallies in Tbilisi is not just an unfriendly act against Georgian people. It is also a symptom that Russian government has imparted some of its worldview to its staunchest opponents, especially in the Baltics.
Addressing a… pic.twitter.com/KyewOjZS9n
— Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) May 16, 2024
16 May 2024, 12:11
Key events from yesterday
- Representatives of the EU, NATO, and OSCE condemned the adoption of the foreign agent bill by the Georgian parliament.
- At least nine lecturers from Caucasus University announced that they would be submitting their resignations in protest against their university’s administration’s condemnation of their lecturers taking part in the protests.
- Thousands of protesters blocked Heroes Square, a major intersection in the centre of Tbilisi. The foreign ministers of Estonia, Lithuania, and Iceland joined a student march along Rustaveli Avenue from Heroes Square.
- Parliament submitted the foreign agent law to President Salome Zourabichvili for approval. Zourabichvili has two weeks to approve or return it to parliament with ‘reasonable remarks’, after which parliament can reject the remarks and approve it with a simple majority.
- President Zourabichvili underlined that she has no intention to cooperate with the ruling Georgian Dream party in her expected veto of the foreign agent law, adopted by the parliamentary majority on Tuesday. Ruling party officials appeared to earlier suggest that they might amend the law in light of her feedback on it.
- The value of shares in Bank of Georgia and TBC, Georgia’s two largest banks, fell by 12% and 15% respectively on the London Stock Exchange in the day following the foreign agent law’s passing.
