Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Papuashvili accuses Baltic politicians of ‘Russian worldview’

Exchanges of criticism between Georgian and foreign officials have intensified, as pushback continues against the foreign agent law, passed in its third and final reading on Tuesday.

Papuashvili: Baltic politicians have ‘Russian worldview’

Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili has accused visiting politicians from Baltic states of having a ‘worldview’ similar to the Russian government and replacing ‘diplomacy [...] with propaganda’.

Baltic foreign ministers arrived in Tbilisi on Wednesday, and addressed protesters at last night’s demonstration against the foreign agent law.

‘Anyone familiar with Soviet and contemporary Russian history would swiftly recognize the pattern.’

Papuashvili described the mass protests against the foreign agent bill as ‘radical anti-government rallies’, echoing frequent accusations by government officials that participants of the protests are being paid, misled, or organised by opposition or foreign groups.

Foreign politicians’ joining of radical anti-government rallies in Tbilisi is not just an unfriendly act against Georgian people. It is also a symptom that Russian government has imparted some of its worldview to its staunchest opponents, especially in the Baltics. Addressing a… pic.twitter.com/KyewOjZS9n — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) May 16, 2024

