Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Second plenary session begins as protests resume

Protests against the draft foreign agent law are set to resume, alongside the second plenary reading of the bill.

Read more:

This article will be updated throughout the day.

Key events from yesterday

A ruling party rally, organised as a counterpoint to mass protests against the foreign agent law that have rocked Tbilisi for weeks, was held on Monday evening. Attendees were bussed in from across Georgia, reaching an estimated peak of around 98,000.

Those in attendance swiftly dispersed after Georgian Dream founder and honorary chair Bidzina Ivanishvili’s speech; a contrast to anti-government protests that have reliably continued late into the night. Independent and opposition media also claimed that streetlights were turned off on streets adjacent to the event, to make the crowd appear larger.

Ivanishvili’s speech focused on a number of conspiracy theories, primarily that foreign forces were attempting to drag Georgia into conflict, and had controlled Georgia from 2004–2012, during the United National Movement (UNM)’s time in power. He also made multiple references to the upcoming October parliamentary elections, suggesting both that the government’s recent controversial legislative measures were aimed at ensuring the ruling party’s reelection, and claiming that the UNM would be ‘punished’ after Georgian Dream’s reelection.

A small anti-government protest was held in a different part of the city, after opposition groups warned protesters to avoid the government rally out of safety concerns.