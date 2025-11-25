Media logo
Ingushetia

Ingush authorities detain pensioner on charges of participating in armed group

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Amirkhan Gurazhev. Screengrab from video.
Amirkhan Gurazhev. Screengrab from video.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

A 72-year-old pensioner has been detained in the village of Psedakh in the Malgobek district of Ingushetia, and a case has been opened against him for participation in an armed group. He reportedly provided free accommodation to a group linked to attacks on law enforcement officers led by Amirkhan Gurazhev.

According to investigators, in addition to providing premises, the pensioner, identified only by his last name Kottoev, supplied the attackers with food and medicine and drove them in his car. Thus, he ‘voluntarily joined the illegal armed group in 2023’, investigators claim.

The regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee also stated that Kottoev was involved in setting up four caches to store firearms and ammunition.

Besides providing his last name, the press release also stated that Kottoev was a resident of Psedakh and was born in 1953.

Kottoev allegedly provided the group with premises at a farm in the village of Voznesenskoe, the Interfax agency clarified, citing law enforcement data. Most likely, this Kottoev is Lecha Kottoev, the uncle of Movsar Kottoev, a member of the same armed group led by Gurazhev. He was killed in 2023.

On the night of 28 March 2023, an armed group led by Gurazhev fired at a police post on the border of Ingushetia and North Ossetia, injuring two police officers. In the following days, attacks continued in the villages of Gvardeyskoe and Zyazikov-Yurt — three police officers were killed and nine more were injured.

Six people were initially put on the wanted list. The day after the first attack, one of them, Ramazan Eldiev, was found dead in Karabulak. The body of Movsar Kottoev was found on 5 April in an abandoned house in the village of Aki-Yurt in the Malgobek district — a grenade had allegedly exploded in his vest.

Previous reports about Lecha Kottoev being detained on similar charges appeared back in 2023, the day before his nephew’s body was found. However, neither his arrest nor the alleged charges against Kottoev have been officially confirmed to this day.

On 7 April, another person on the wanted list, 22-year-old Amir Bokov, was detained. The next day, state media reported that security forces had detained a fourth attacker — 24-year-old Mikail Moshkhoev.

Gurazhev, 33, and several other alleged militants were killed a year later during the storming of a residential building in Karabulak.

Following Gurazhev’s death, Telegram channels linked to the Islamic State circulated his pledge of allegiance to the organisation. The group was also linked to the Islamic State by Russian security forces.

Religious leaders in Ingushetia accuse security forces of torturing detained imam
The Muslim community in Ingushetia has issued an open appeal to the authorities to respond to the claims of torture.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Ingushetia
North Caucasus
Russia
Terrorism
Elizaveta Chukharova
439 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

The grave of Samira Mutsolgova. Photo: social media.
Ingushetia

Ingush woman receives suspended sentence for abusing deceased 4-year-old daughter

by Elizaveta Chukharova

A family acquaintance suspected of sexually abusing the child went to fight in Ukraine before the verdict was issued A woman in Ingushetia accused of abusing her four-year-old daughter, leading to her death, has been sentenced to three years of suspended imprisonment with a two-year probation and a ₽50,000 ($600). The girl, who also reportedly exhibited signs of sexual abuse, died in April 2023 as a result of her injuries. The Malgobek City Court sentenced 33-year-old Tamila Mutsolgova on 21 O

Most Popular

News Stories

Adygea judge faces bribery charges

Armenia to skip upcoming CSTO summit in Bishkek

Review | The Northeast Winds and Goodnight, Mister Stalin — two films on Gori, Stalin, and loss

Military helicopter joins 1,500 personnel to fight Armenian wildfires

Ingush authorities detain pensioner on charges of participating in armed group

Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Kazakhstan expresses interest in Trump Route

OC Media among more than 20 outlets targeted by Georgian pro-government TV ‘exposé’

Show more
Our Newsletters

Brussels’ deadlock: EU diplomats on Georgia’s uncertain future

Tamar Shvelidze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 25 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org