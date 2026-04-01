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Armenian court bans screening of documentary about Declaration of Independence

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Tigran Paskevichyan. Photo: Gagik Shamshyan.
Tigran Paskevichyan. Photo: Gagik Shamshyan.

A Yerevan court has banned the screening and distribution of Our Road to Independence, a documentary about Armenia’s Declaration of Independence by its director, Tigran Paskevichyan. The Public TV holds the rights to the film, and has not broadcast or published it since its production in 2020.

The court ruling was issued on 27 March following a case launched in June 2025, by which the Yerevan court recognised Public TV’s exclusive property rights to the film, prohibiting its director, Paskevichyan, from using it in any form, including public screenings.

The court also ordered Paskevichyan to pay ֏40,000 ($100) to the Public TV to reimburse the state fee paid for the initial court proceedings.

The lawsuit concerned the screening of the documentary by Paskevichyan in May 2025, without the Public TV permission.

The two-episode documentary was produced for the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Declaration of Independence, adopted on 23 August 1990.

According to the case materials, Paskevichyan’s company signed a contract with the Public TV in July 2020 and delivered the finished film in November of the same year. Under the agreement, the filmmaker transferred the film’s property rights to the Public TV, and received ֏4,240,000 ($11,000) in return.

During the court proceedings, Paskevichyan argued that he had previously attempted to discuss the film’s status with the director of the Public TV. He said that a letter he sent to the broadcaster’s director on 3 March 2023 requesting to ‘discuss issues related to the film’ remained unanswered.

Speaking with CivilNet, Paskevichyan stated that he had requested permission to screen the film in his letter.

In court, Paskevichyan also said that when he delivered the documentary in November 2020, as Armenia was defeated in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, he had himself proposed postponing its debut screening, ‘considering the moral and psychological state of society’.

Paskevichyan said that after Armenia held snap parliamentary elections in June 2021, the Public TV never aired it or uploaded it to its YouTube channel, despite ‘dozens of opportunities to broadcast the film’.

In a separate Facebook post, Paskevichyan accused the channel of ‘locking away’ the documentary for the past four and a half years.

‘How much must one hate the history and achievements of one’s own country to take such a petty step?’, Paskevichyan wrote, in what appears to be a statement directed at both the management of the Public TV and the Armenian authorities.

‘Nevertheless, I am not discouraged. [...] I am used to waiting, being patient, and enduring for as long as necessary’, Paskevichyan wrote in his post.

The filmmaker also recalled that his earlier documentary, Armenia’s Lost Spring, about the violent crackdown on opposition protests in March 2008, faced similar difficulties, but eventually was broadcast by the Public TV.

ECHR rules Armenia violated rights of victims of deadly 2008 protest crackdown
The post-election protests on 1 March 2008 took the lives of ten people in downtown Yerevan.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Despite the court ruling, Paskevichyan vowed to continue screening the film in other formats.

The dispute over the documentary comes amid ongoing debates in Armenia about references made to the Declaration of Independence in the country’s constitution. The document states it is ‘based’ on a joint decision made by Soviet Armenia’s Supreme Council and the Nagorno-Karabakh National Council on the ‘reunification’ of the two territories.

Azerbaijani officials, including President Ilham Aliyev, have repeatedly stated in past years that Armenia’s constitution contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan, demanding that Yerevan change it.

While the Armenian authorities have confirmed plans to hold a referendum on changes to the constitution, also hinting that references to the Declaration of Independence would be removed, they have continuously denied that they were doing so under Azerbaijani pressure.

Armenian PM says Declaration of Independence implies that Armenia ‘cannot exist’
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia’s Declaration of Independence, referenced in its constitution, implies that the ‘Republic of Armenia cannot exist’. On Thursday, Pashinyan said that he had reached a ‘horrifying conclusion’ that Armenia’s Declaration of Independence implied that the ‘Republic of Armenia cannot exist’. The Declaration is referenced in the Constitution’s preamble. Azerbaijani officials, including President Ilham Aliyev, have repeatedly stated that
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
2020 Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
Armenian Constitution
Arshaluys Barseghyan
590 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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