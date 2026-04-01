Adam Kadyrov reportedly no longer being considered to be Ramzan Kadyrov’s successor

Akhmat Kadyrov has reportedly taken his younger brother Adam Kadyrov’s place to succeed their father, Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov.

Russian independent media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europa has reported the shift in the order of succession citing a source in the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Adam Kadyrov fell out of favour following a traffic accident in which he was reportedly injured. The FSB source has claimed that Ramzan Kadyrov was initially ‘very worried’ about his son, but after learning that his condition had stabilised, ‘vented his anger’ and effectively removed him from his previous informal status. According to the source, Adam Kadyrov was ‘benched’ for having ‘let him down badly at a difficult political moment’. There is no other confirmation of this information.

‘Dustum [Adam Kadyrov’s nickname] has clearly been demoted in status, but it is unclear how long he has been sent to the bench’, the source in Kadyrov’s circle said.

‘The boss was very frightened and had to appeal to influential figures in Moscow on his son’s behalf. When it became clear that everything was more or less fine, he let his anger out. Dustum, with his foolish behaviour, seriously compromised him, and at such a difficult political moment. In any case, it seems to have little effect on him. He is more upset about doctors banning him from computer games than about falling out of favour. He has no interest in Chechnya or politics, but cannot imagine life without PUBG’, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported.

Elections for the Head of Chechnya are due to take place in September. According to sources cited by Novaya Gazeta Europe, Ramzan Kadyrov’s candidacy had previously been approved by the Kremlin, although a final decision is yet to be announced. During a meeting in February, Chechen Prime Minister Magomed Daudov asked Kadyrov to run for another term, to which he replied that he would do so only if supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a source in the regional FSB cited by the publication, ‘Kadyrov is thus trying to push Putin, as he needs the president’s decision as soon as possible, but Putin is delaying’.

The source suggested that this could be related to Kadyrov’s health, noting that he did not appear publicly throughout Ramadan — the Muslim holy month, which this year lasted from mid-February to mid-March — and was allegedly undergoing treatment.

Novaya Gazeta Europe also noted changes in the public roles of Kadyrov’s sons. According to journalists, Akhmat Kadyrov has in recent weeks regularly accompanied his father at official events, attended meetings with security officials, and taken part in religious gatherings, including Friday prayers, where he is seen in the front row alongside the Chechen leader and his close associates.

At the same time, Adam Kadyrov, who previously frequently appeared alongside his father, has recently taken on a less prominent role. At religious events, he is positioned further back, and in official coverage by Chechen state media he appears less often, typically alongside other relatives.

The accident involving Adam Kadyrov’s motorcade occurred on 16 January. According to reports, the lead vehicle collided with another car, whose driver was killed. Adam Kadyrov and around 20 members of his entourage were hospitalised. He was later airlifted to Moscow for treatment, despite there being no threat to his life.

According to Novaya Gazeta Europe, the car was driven by Apti Iraskhanov, head of Adam Kadyrov’s security detail and a relative of Chechnya’s interior minister. The Chechen opposition movement NIYSO claimed that he and two other guards were also injured, one of them seriously. These claims have not been officially confirmed.

Ramzan Kadyrov commented publicly on reports of the accident only on 9 February, calling them ‘a planted story’. The following day, he published a video featuring his son, marking his first public appearance after the incident.

On 26 March, Ramzan Kadyrov released footage of a meeting with Chechen security officials, in which Adam Kadyrov delivered a report in his capacity as secretary of the republic’s Security Council. However, in earlier videos published by Kadyrov, Adam had also appeared, though only in wider shots.

