Media logo
Georgia–Iran Relations

Iranian ambassador’s ‘threats’ spark backlash in Georgia

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Ali Moujani. Courtesy photo.
Ali Moujani. Courtesy photo.

Iran’s Ambassador to Georgia Ali Moujani has stated that no country was immune to the consequences of a regional crisis, adding that ‘those who supported Donald Trump yesterday are now forced to pay the price for that step’. The statement sparked backlash, with some interpreting it as a veiled threat to Georgia.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Moujani noted that ‘when some countries, whether inadvertently or hastily, cede their space and territory to external adventurists, they inevitably end up paying the price within their own borders sooner or later’. In his words, it’s a ‘fact about Donald Trump and the US policy that no one can reject’.

‘Today the signs are clear: disruptions in export routes, capital flight, and growing public anxiety over the consequences of a devastating war, as well as the risks of escalation — including the threat of nuclear weapons use by the United States — these are all challenges facing decision-makers in small countries’, he added, referring to the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran.

According to Moujani, the White House ‘is even considering passing the costs of this conflict onto countries south of Iran’.

‘This is precisely the point at which short-term decisions and miscalculations become long-term challenges’, he added.

The ambassador attached a popular internet meme to the post, captioned: ‘Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear’.

The statement was preceded by a phone conversation between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the day prior.

Kobakhidze speaks to Marco Rubio, marking highest-level Georgia–US talks in years
The call comes as US President Donald Trump signed an extension on the Biden-era sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili.
OC MediaOC Media

Kobakhidze said the two had ‘emphasised the importance of resetting our partnership and reinforcing Georgia’s role as a strong partner in the South Caucasus. Committed to strengthening Georgia–US ties and advancing regional stability and connectivity [sentence fragment]’. In its part, the US readout simply said Rubio and Kobakhidze had ‘discussed areas of mutual interest including security in the Caucasus and Black Sea region’, with no further details.

Moujani, who began his ambassadorship in January and is known for being active on social media, did not directly mention Georgia in his latest statement. However, it was soon followed by fallout online, with some considering it as being threatening to the state and linked to the Kobakhidze-Rubio call.

Assessing the statement, conflict analyst Paata Zakareishvili said it was ‘apparently directly linked’ to Rubio’s call. He suggested that the US had ‘clearly decided’ on an intervention in Iranian territory, adding that the call was connected to Washington’s desire to gauge Tbilisi’s position on the ongoing conflict and to clarify what expectations it should have of Georgia.

‘This is an understandable development, and unexpectedly, Iran and its ambassador did not hesitate to make a rather crude, blunt statement’, he told Palitra News, noting that ‘at the very least, the ambassador should be summoned demonstratively, and there should be a clearly articulated verbal or written note asking what the ambassador meant, because this is a veiled threat, not a direct one’.

Georgia launches probes over claims of Iranian influence in Tbilisi
The investigation followed aggressive condemnation from the ruling party and its allies of those who raised the claims
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

Some also criticised the foreign policy of the ruling Georgian Dream party, which has been accused by critics of distancing Georgia from Western partners while drawing closer to Russia, Iran, and China.

‘[The ruling party founder Bidzina] Ivanishvili has no geopolitical sense whatsoever. In reality, he doesn’t even know what he is doing. That’s the bitter truth’, wrote Salome Samadashvili, a member of the opposition party Lelo, on Facebook. Calling Moujani’s statement a ‘threatening message’, Samadashvili noted that  the government ‘will not be able to provide any response’ to Iran.

‘Help must reach the people of Iran’ — Iranians demonstrate in Tbilisi and Yerevan
Alongside the protests in their homeland, Iranians in Georgia and Armenia are holding solidarity rallies, filled with anger, grief, and fervent hope.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

The opposition party Federalists also responded to Iran’s ambassador, saying his  ‘public threat has still not been addressed by Ivanishvili’s regime, even 48 hours later’.

‘[This comes] at a time when every legitimate criticism of the regime by Georgia’s Western allies is met with a torrent of aggressive insults and defamation from the entire power vertical and propaganda infrastructure’, the party said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Amid the criticism, Moujani’s Facebook page was unavailable for a period of time.

Responding to journalists, Georgian Dream MP Aluda Gghudushauri told journalists to contact the Foreign Ministry. The ministry, for its part, has not yet publicly commented on Moujani’s remarks.

Following the outbreak of the war, which took on regional dimensions, the Georgian government offered condolences to both Iran and Israel, and also expressed solidarity with the Gulf countries.

Georgia–Iran Relations
Georgia
Iran
2026 Iran War
Mikheil Gvadzabia
461 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia deports Journalist Afgan Sadigov to Azerbaijan following late night arrest

Is the Georgian government secretly killing stray dogs?

Georgian state council rejects early release for journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli

Three sentenced in absentia for allegedly organising Makhachkala’s antisemitic airport riot

Georgia’s annual inflation slows to 4.3% as food and services prices rise

Russia applies ‘stricter requirements’ for Armenian goods following tense Pashinyan–Putin talks

Georgian Public Defender says police has not faced persecution for abuse of protesters

Moldova’s ruling party declines Tbilisi visit over poor bilateral relations

Show more
Our Newsletters

Pashinyan and the Armenian opposition’s ‘war party’

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 03 April 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org