Kadyrov holds pro-war rally in Grozny

At least hundreds of Chechens took to the streets of Grozny in response to the Head of Chechnya’s call for a pro-war rally.

1ADAT, a telegram channel critical of Kadyrov’s rule, claimed that Kadyrovtsy, security forces loyal to Kadyrov, had cordoned off the centre of Grozny, and were checking the phones of ‘suspicious people’.

The channel also claims that security cameras in Akhmat Kadyrov Square have been disabled.

1ADAT also reported that the Kadyrovtsy will ‘drive employees from state institutions and create rallies’ in an attempt to block anti-war rallies.

On 22 September, Kadyrov confirmed that an anti-war protest took place in Grozny, claiming that 15-20 women, and mothers of military-age sons in Chechnya have held protests against Russia’s announcement of partial mobilisation, marking the first protests in Kadyrov’s 15 years in power.

This news is being updated.

