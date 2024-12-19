Kadyrov showers family with state honours once again

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has bestowed a range of honours and titles upon 17 of his relatives and associates, including five children.

Kadyrov announced the honours on his Telegram channel on 25 December, accompanied by a local TV news report.

Included among the awardees were all four of Kadyrov’s adult daughters, as well as their husbands.

Aishаt Kadyrova, Kadyrov’s eldest daughter and one of Chechnya’s Deputy Prime Ministers, was named an honoured worker in the social sphere, while her husband, Viskhan Matsuev, another Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Agriculture, received the medal ‘For Services to the Chechen Republic’.

Khadizhat Kadyrova, 24, the First Deputy Head of Chechnya’s Secretariat, became an honoured worker in the field of youth policy, and her husband Adam Alkhanov, who heads the Health Ministry, was named an honoured healthcare worker.

Khutmat Kadyrova, 22, another Deputy Head of the Secretariat and Supervisor of Chechnya’s healthcare sector, received the same honour. Her husband, Lom-Ali Sadulaev, First Deputy Director of the Territorial Fund of Compulsory Medical Insurance of Chechnya, was awarded the title of honoured worker in the social sphere.

Finally, 20-year-old Tabarik Kadyrova, who does not hold a government position, received the honorary badge ‘For Labour Distinction’ from her father. Her husband, Ramzan Visimuradov, who heads the Ministry of Youth Affairs, received a letter of gratitude. Visimuradov’s father, Deputy Prime Minister Abuzayd Visimuradov, was awarded the medal ‘Defender of the Chechen Republic’.

Ramzan Kadyrov’s son, 19-year-old Akhmat Kadyrov, the Chechen Sports Minister, became an honoured worker in physical culture.

In addition to his children, Ramzan Kadyrov awarded his nephew Khamzat Kadyrov, Secretary of Chechnya’s Security Council, the medal ‘For Services to the Chechen Republic’, while another relative, Culture Minister Isa Ibragimov, was awarded the medal ‘In Memory of Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov’, a memorial to the former Chechen President and Ramzan Kadyrov’s father.

Beyond Kadyrov’s relatives, several of his close associates holding high positions in the republic’s leadership received awards. The Order of Akhmat Kadyrov was bestowed upon Said Tumakhadzhiev, head of the Chechen tax service, and Suleiman Junaydov, Deputy Minister of Finance. The honorary badge ‘For Labour Distinction’ was awarded to Chechen Prime Minister Magomed Daudov and Deputy Prime Minister Isa Tumkhadzhiev, while Galas Taymaskhanov, head of the administration of the head of the republic and government, was awarded the title of Honoured Economist of Chechnya.

The awards ceremony coincided with an extended meeting of the republic’s leadership to review what Chechnya had achieved over the course of 2024.

In total, around 100 members of the Kadyrov family hold various government positions in Chechnya. According to the independent Russian media outlet Verstka, over the past year and a half, Ramzan Kadyrov and his immediate family have received 54 different state awards.

Ramzan Kadyrov himself has been awarded over 100 medals, orders, and titles of various levels, including those of honorary dentist and agronomist. He currently holds the title of Hero of Russia, has the special rank of Major General of the Interior Ministry, and the military rank of Colonel-General.