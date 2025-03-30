Business records of Kadyrov’s official wife hidden from state register

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

Russia’s Unified State Register of Legal Entities (EGRUL) has undergone further changes regarding the business assets of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s family members. According to the Russian independent investigative media outlet Verstka, records of companies linked to Kadyrov’s wife, Medni Kadyrova, have disappeared from the register, similar to those owned by his daughters Aishat and Tabarik Kadyrova.

Before these changes, it was public information that Medni Kadyrova was the principal owner of Trade City, the company that controls Chechnya’s largest shopping centres — Berkat and Grozny Mall. Additionally, on 3 March 2025, she became the sole owner of Aymed Clinic, which had previously been registered under her mother’s name. However, as of 24 March, the EGRUL records for these companies now state that access to information about their owners is restricted.

These changes in the register follow similar actions taken regarding Kadyrov’s daughters. Aishat Kadyrova, 26, became the sole owner of Chechen Mineral Waters, a company with assets exceeding ₽3 billion ($36 million). This transfer of ownership occurred just 12 days after she stepped down as Deputy Prime Minister of Chechnya.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Tabarik Kadyrova was listed as the General Director of Omicron 96.

As of 21 March, information on the owners and executives of these companies has also been hidden from the EGRUL.

The concealment of these business records is believed to be an attempt to shield the Kadyrov family’s business interests from potential sanctions and public scrutiny.

Previously, both Aishat and Tabarik Kadyrova had been placed under US and Japanese sanctions.

Similarly, the US State Department first imposed sanctions on Medni Kadyrova in July 2020. In September 2022, she was again put under US sanctions for ‘numerous gross human rights violations’ and under Japanese sanctions.

According to an investigation by the Russian independent media outlet Proekt, properties worth at least ₽800 million ($9.5 million) are registered to Medni Kadyrova and Fatima Khazueva, who is believed to be Ramzan Kadyrov’s second wife.

Last week, Russian independent media outlet Vazhnye istorii (iStories) reported that Kadyrov’s relations with the Kremlin have soured. According to them, this is due to the fact that Kadyrov has been negotiating with Middle Eastern monarchs in order to secure his family’s business and the family itself, implying a possible change of power in Chechnya.

Based on this information, the publication linked the changes in the register of legal entities associated with his daughters to Kadyrov’s negotiations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.





