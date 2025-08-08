Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son reportedly assigned as head of security for Russian and UAE presidents’ meeting

The Caucasus is changing — and not for the better. With authoritarianism on the rise across the region, the threat to independent journalism is higher than ever. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has joined Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Moscow. Chechen official media has claimed that Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son was assigned as head of security for the meeting.

According to the Chechen state TV channel Grozny, Kadyrov attended the meeting at the aircraft ramp at Vnukovo Airport. In the video published by the channel, behind the Chechen leader stood alongside his 17-year-old son, Adam Kadyrov. According to regional media, Adam Kadyrov oversaw security at the event in his capacity as Secretary of the Chechen Security Council and head of the security service of the head of the Chechen Republic.

Russian state media reported that Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, LDPR (Liberal-Democratic party) leader Leonid Slutsky, and Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev were also at the aircraft ramp to greet the UAE President. Ramzan Kadyrov was not initially mentioned in reports by federal agencies.

Grozny published footage showing Kadyrov shaking hands with the Sheikh, embracing him, and exchanging a few words. In the background, Adam Kadyrov could be seen. In October 2024 and March 2023, Kadyrov also met with the President of the UAE, but his son was not present in the photos and videos published from those meetings.

At the Kremlin, the two leaders held a protocol meeting in the presence of an honour guard, after which they discussed the development of bilateral cooperation. The Kremlin press service reported that the talks covered political cooperation, the economy, trade, investment, and energy. Putin noted that the volume of Russian investment in the UAE’s economy is almost twice the size of Emirati investment in Russia.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that the UAE considers Russia an important partner and intends to develop joint projects in various sectors, including transport, high technology, and energy.

The topic of the upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump was also raised. Putin commented on the numerous reports about it in the presence of the Sheikh, who is expected to act as the host of the summit.

‘We have many friends who are ready to help us organise such events. One of them is the President of the UAE. This would be one of the suitable, quite suitable, places’, Putin said when asked where the Russia–US talks would be held.

Kadyrov stated that Moscow would be the best place for the talks, but that the UAE would also be acceptable. Ramzan Kadyrov has accompanied Putin to meetings with the UAE President before. He was part of the delegation during Putin’s visits to the Emirates in 2007, 2019, and 2023.

On the international stage, Adam’s appearances with his father at official events resemble the practice of Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka, who often attends negotiations with his son.

