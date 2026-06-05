Media logo
2026 Armenian parliamentary elections

Armenian election commission rejects appeal to deregister main opposition group

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
A Strong Armenia rally in Yerevan on 8 May. Anthony Pizzoferrato/OC Media&nbsp;
A Strong Armenia rally in Yerevan on 8 May. Anthony Pizzoferrato/OC Media&nbsp;

Armenia’s Central Elections Commission has rejected an appeal to revoke the registration of the opposition Strong Armenia alliance, a day before key parliamentary elections.

The group founded by the Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan has for months been polling second to the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party, and is widely seen as being the government’s main challenger.

The late-night ruling in the early hours of Saturday morning came in response to an appeal on Friday by representatives of the Republic Party, a minor opposition group that has worked closely with Civil Contract. In 2023, the two entered into a governing coalition in the Yerevan City Council after no party secured a majority in the city council elections.

Republic Party leader Aram Sargsyan announced his intention to appeal to the CEC to bar Strong Armenia during the final televised debate between candidates on Thursday.

‘We will see what they do — whether their judicial system will act on it, or whether the Prime Minister will once again shift the blame onto the judicial system and say that, well, all of that has not been reformed’, Sargsyan said.

It came after he challenged Pashinyan over why the authorities had not sought to revoke Strong Armenia’s registration themselves, despite allegations of widespread vote buying by the party.

Pashinyan said he would not do so himself as it would prompt accusations the government was afraid of losing the elections, and instead encouraged others to apply to the CEC if they believed such action was warranted.

‘I urge you to apply as a matter of urgency tomorrow morning’, he said.

Since early May, authorities have almost daily announced new criminal investigations into alleged vote buying, prohibited charitable activity during the campaign period, and other election-related offences, mostly involving representatives of Strong Armenia. Authorities have published wiretapped recordings publicly as evidence of the allegations.

The latest case was launched earlier in June  against Alik Aleksanyan, a senior member of Karapetyan’s alliance. As part of the investigation, 37 people have been placed under investigation, while law enforcement officers conducted raids on Friday at Armat Media, which is affiliated with the alliance.

Authorities accuse Aleksanyan of money laundering and paying people to attend political rallies linked to Karapetyan and his alliance during 2025–2026.

Strong Armenia has denied distributing bribes.

Who’s who in Armenia’s 2026 parliamentary elections?
Voters are set to choose the country’s next ruling party in what will be the first regularly scheduled parliamentary vote since 2017.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Samvel Karapetyan, a billionaire who made his fortune in Russia, was largely uninvolved in politics before entering the scene in June 2025.

His engagement in formal politics came after he was arrested over remarks he made in defence of the Armenian Apostolic Church, amidst escalating tensions between the Church and Pashinyan’s government. Authorities swiftly charged him with calling for the usurpation of power, while later adding separate money laundering charges.

Karapetyan has also been widely seen as the favoured candidate of Russia, which has been accused of attempting to influence the vote in his favour.

Is the Armenian election really about the West vs Russia?
While the West has relied on showing support through statements and summits, Russia has resorted to economic pressure and overt warnings.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Although named as the alliance’s candidate for prime minister, Karapetyan is constitutionally barred from the post due to holding citizenship of another country. Even so, the alliance has pledged to change the constitution if elected to pave the way for his candidacy.

2026 Armenian parliamentary elections
Armenia
Samvel Karapetyan
Arshaluys Barseghyan
648 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenian election commission rejects appeal to deregister main opposition group

Georgia expels activist ‘at risk of death penalty in Iran’ to unspecified country

Russia hints at possible EAEU membership for Azerbaijan amidst rift with Armenia

Opinion | The silent revolution: What happens when Armenia’s diverging generations meet at the polls?

Georgia cracks down on cryptocurrency mining in Svaneti

Armenia says citizens returning to vote may be called up for military training

Georgia denies asking US ‘what it would take’ to restart relations

Azerbaijan’s media apparatus goes all-in for Pashinyan

Show more
Our Newsletters

Bob Amsterdam brings American-style info wars to Armenia

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 05 June 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks