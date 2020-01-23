Lavrov accuses South Ossetia of overreacting to Tsnelisi crisis

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused South Ossetia of over­re­act­ing to the erection of a new Georgian police check­point near the village of Tsnelisi (Uista) in South Ossetia.

In a press con­fer­ence on Friday, Lavrov blamed the crisis on the Georgian author­i­ties but added that South Ossetia’s response was ‘excessive as well’. He called for ‘both sides to show restraint’.

South Ossetian author­i­ties responded to the crisis in late August by restrict­ing all movement with Georgia-con­trolled territory ‘indef­i­nite­ly’. At least one person has died after being denied per­mis­sion to cross over for medical treatment in Tbilisi.

The dispute over the region between South-Ossetia-con­trolled Tsnelisi and the Georgian gov­ern­ment-con­trolled village of Chorchana led to rising tensions over the summer.

A low-intensity dispute heated up in August after Georgian security forces erected the check­point in a forested buffer zone between the two villages.

The South Ossetian author­i­ties rec­i­p­ro­cat­ed erecting their own check­point in Tsnelisi.

While closing the Razdakhan and Sinaguri (Sinagur) check­points, the South Ossetian author­i­ties and Russian border guards have also continued to arrest and fine indi­vid­u­als, fre­quent­ly the local pop­u­la­tion, for ‘illegal border crossing’.

Georgian author­i­ties have repeat­ed­ly demanded that the check­points be reopened at meetings of the Incident Pre­ven­tion and Response Mechanism (IPRM) but South Ossetian author­i­ties have insisted this was con­di­tion­al on the removal of the Georgian check­point.

The IPRM meetings, which have only been of a ‘technical’ nature since the crisis began, are co-facil­i­tat­ed by the OSCE and the European Union Mon­i­tor­ing Mission in Georgia (EUMM), an unarmed civilian mission in Georgia since 2008.

In mid-October, several EUMM monitors were briefly detained by South Ossetia security forces.

In his press con­fer­ence, Lavrov called the crisis near Tsnelisi a ‘con­fir­ma­tion’ of the need to delim­i­tate and demarcate the ‘border between Georgia and South Ossetia’.

Russia’s top diplomat also warned the US and NATO to stop ‘pushing Tbilisi toward con­fronta­tion with Moscow’ with their activ­i­ties in Georgia.

Summing up the last year, Lavrov said that Russia had continued helping Abkhazia and South Ossetia ‘devel­op­ing as demo­c­ra­t­ic states’ and moved forward within separate bilateral inter­gov­ern­men­tal com­mis­sions with both.

A humanitarian crisis

The stalemate has com­pli­cat­ed the human­i­tar­i­an situation in South Ossetia, espe­cial­ly among residents of South Ossetia’s Akhalgori (Leningor) District, pre­dom­i­nant­ly ethnic Georgians.

Georgian author­i­ties lost control over the district during the August 2008 War.

On 29 October, the EUMM crit­i­cised the South Ossetian author­i­ties for closing the crossing points, saying it was ‘depriving local com­mu­ni­ties of prompt and adequate medical care’.

The statement came after the death of 70-year-old Akhalgori resident Margo Mar­ti­ashvili, who was barred from crossing the border to receive medical treatment.

On 2 December, South Ossetia’s Security Council permitted residents holding ‘neither Russian nor South Ossetian cit­i­zen­ship’ to use the Razdakhan crossing to receive medical treatment or their pensions on Georgia-con­trolled territory.

Tamara Mear­ak­ishvili, a jour­nal­ist and activist from Akhalgori, told OC Media, that this ‘only partially eased the situation for some very sick people’.

‘For some reason, if you are able to walk and are not on the verge of dying, even if you are very sick, you’re not [eligible].’

She said the South Ossetian author­i­ties so far have permitted only 26 out of 72 retirees in Akhalgori to cross the check­points.

She said that tagging South Ossetian officials on Facebook sometimes helped as it spurred the media to ask more questions about what they were doing for Akhalgori residents.

‘They recently said they are working on it. I don’t know how they are working but if you fail to open a road for five months, you should at least provide food and medicine for people through Vladikavkaz or with the help of the Red Cross’, Mear­ak­ishvili told OC Media.

South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov visited Akhalgori on 26 December but was met with anger from local residents.

Bibilov reit­er­at­ed that the removal of the Georgian check­point near Tsnelisi was the only pre­con­di­tion for opening the passes and insisted it was the only way to respond to ‘danger’ posed to the nearby pop­u­la­tion by the Georgian author­i­ties.

According to Mear­ak­ishvili, the meeting caused even more frus­tra­tion among Akhalgori residents.

She said that South Ossetian MPs who visited Akhalgori on 22 January suggested to residents that there was no solution for them except to gradually leave the region.

Paata Zakareishvili, who served as Georgia’s State Minister for Rec­on­cil­i­a­tion from 2012–2016, said that Lavrov’s statement ‘could mean better con­di­tions’ for solving the crisis.

Speaking to OC Media, Zakareishvili suggested that the ‘Russian lead­er­ship could be pre­oc­cu­pied with the growing dis­con­tent among Akhalgori residents due to the closure of the check­point passes.’

‘Espe­cial­ly illus­tra­tive was [South Ossetian President Anatoly] Bibilov’s meeting with them last month, and there were many rep­re­sen­ta­tives of the Russian army there who witnessed the popular mood. The word spreads fast and it could be the case that news about frus­tra­tion among locals reached Lavrov.’

According to Zakareishvili, Russia would like to maintain stability in the area and to avoid a crisis.

‘The fact that there was that sort of question for Lavrov to answer — something that is usually pre­arranged and decided by the Foreign Ministry itself — and he spoke length and in details about this issue is not an accident.’

Zakareishvili did not rule out ‘some changes in the situation for Akhalgori residents’ soon.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qual­i­fiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecog­nised’, or ‘partially recog­nised’ when dis­cussing insti­tu­tions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.