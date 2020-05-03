Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Mob attacks ambulance in southern Georgia

3 May 2020 OC Media
Image via Radio Marneuli.
3min ago
03/05/2020

Summary

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

03 May 2020, 12:24

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Sunday, 3 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

A group of residents of southern Georgia’s Bolnisi Municipality prevented paramedics from hospitalising a local person infected with COVID-19 yesterday. According to Radio Marneuli, residents of the village of Mushevani confronted police officers and threw stones at an ambulance. The Interior Ministry confirmed today they had launched an investigation. 

The Head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbeg Kokov, has made it mandatory for people to wear masks or other ‘personal respiratory protection equipment’ while using public transport visiting shops, or while at work. 

On Friday evening, Chechen authorities announced they were halting public  transport until 12 May. They also prolonged the stay-at-home order announced on 29 March for an additional ten days. 

Read the latest stories:

