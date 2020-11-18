Live updates: Pashinyan presents government roadmap

Armenia has been struck by political unrest since the peace deal to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh was agreed on between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

According to the deal, Armenia will hand control of several territories to Azerbaijan but the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh is undefined. Russian peacekeepers have already entered Nagorno Karabakh to oversee the deal.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Nikol Pashinyan presents government road map for coming months

Stating that he holds himself to be the first person accountable ‘for the present state’ in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has presented a roadmap of government activity until June 2021. Until then at least, it appears, he is unwilling to resign.

The road map presented by Pashinyan is translated and reproduced here in full:

‘1. The resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs with an emphasis on the status of Artsakh and the priority of the return of Artsakh people to their places of residence.’

‘2. Ensure the return of the Artsakh people to their homes. Completely restore normal life in Artsakh. Restore the damaged houses, apartments and infrastructure in the territories controlled by the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic authorities.’

‘3. Provision of social guarantees to the families of the dead servicemen and citizens.’

‘4. Restoration of residential and public buildings and infrastructure damaged during the war on the territory of the Republic of Armenia.’

‘5. Provision of social guarantees, prosthetics and professional training of military personnel with disabilities.’

‘6. Immediate return of captured soldiers and civilians. Providing social guarantees for their families. A rapid clarification of the fate of the missing. Providing social guarantees for their families.’

‘7. Formation of a system of psychological rehabilitation of people who participated in the war, and society as a whole.’

‘8. Approval of the Armed Forces Reform Program and the beginning of reforms.’

‘9. Overcoming the coronavirus and eliminating its consequences.’

‘10. Restoration of the business environment.’

‘11. Activation of programs to solve demographic problems.

‘12. Adoption of a new law on amendments to the Electoral Code and parties.’

‘13. Introduction of the institution of specialized judges as the first step in the creation of an anti-corruption court. Launch of the law on confiscation of illegal property.’

‘14. Conducting regular thematic consultations with representatives of the political and civil society of Armenia.’

‘15. Conducting regular consultations with Armenian organisations and representatives of the diaspora. Involvement of top officials in this work.’

Nikol Pashinyan concluded the post by stating that the ‘most important goal’ of the roadmap and its implementation is to ‘ensure the democratic stability of Armenia’.