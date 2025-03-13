Local Abkhazian official reportedly involved in violent attack on Russian tourist

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter. Become a member

Over the past few days, media outlets in Abkhazia have reported varying accounts of a violent incident that occurred in the city of Gagra, which resulted in the hospitalisation of a Russian tourist, identified as Konstantin Belozerov. One of the versions of the incident alleged that Yuri Khagush, head of the local administration, shot Belozerov during a dispute that broke out after Khagush disapproved of Belozerov dining at a cafe shirtless.

The press service for Akhazia’s Interior Ministry told AB News 24 that Belozerov had ‘entered the district hospital of Gagra on the afternoon of 13 March with a puncture wound through his left lower leg’. He was in ‘moderate condition’, the press service reported.

There was no mention of Khagush or that Belozerov may have been injured in a shooting.

Other accounts in local outlets and social media alleged that Belozerov had been shot.

The incident reportedly occurred the day before Russia cancelled its recommendations against travelling to Abkhazia, including for tourism.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry first introduced the travel advisory in November 2024, following the mass protests in Sukhumi (Sukhum) against a controversial investments agreement which would have given preferential treatment to Russian business interests.

While it has not been confirmed that Khagush was involved in the incident, he has previously been implicated in several violent episodes.

Khagush, who is a close ally of President-elect Badra Gunba, was accused of attacking a supporter of Adgur Ardzinba, Gunba’s main competitor, during the campaign period in February 2025.

A month before, Khagush allegedly tracked down another advocate for Ardzinba and beat him. The individual said Khagush was accompanied by a group of armed men, who threatened him that there would be further troubles if he did not stop campaigning for Ardzinba.

Others have accused Khagush of intimidating Abkhazia’s Armenian community during the election period.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.