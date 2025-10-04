Low turnout in Tbilisi
Voter turnout in Tbilisi — the center of ongoing anti-government protests — is significantly lower than any other region of the country.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), turnout in the capital at 17:00 was just 26%. At the sime time during the 2021 local elections turnout in Tbilisi was 39%.
The highest official turnout, 52%, was noted in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti, which, according to the 2014 population survey, was the lowest populated region of Georgia, with 32,000 inhabitants.
Today’s vote is being boycotted by the two largest opposition groups.