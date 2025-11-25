Military helicopter joins 1,500 personnel to fight Armenian wildfires

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

Over 1,500 firefighters and a military helicopter have been deployed to combat a major wildfire in Armenia’s northeastern Tavush Province, officials said Monday, as the blaze continued to spread across dry hillsides for a fourth day.

The fire, which broke out on 21 November in grassland between the villages of Chambarak and Ttujur, quickly advanced over the rugged terrain, prompting a large-scale response from Armenia’s emergency services.

As of Monday, authorities said 343 firefighters were engaged in active operations, supported by unmanned aerial drones and a military helicopter that has carried out 23 water-dropping flights.

In total, nearly 1,500 emergency personnel have taken part in the effort since the blaze began. Officials said the difficult geography and wind patterns have made containment challenging, forcing teams to deploy additional units from neighbouring regions.

Separate fires were also reported near Dilijan and the nearby village of Navur, where more than 300 rescuers, eco-patrol officers, and local residents have joined attempts to prevent the flames from reaching forested areas. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The fires are burning near the Dilijan National Park area, one of Armenia’s most ecologically sensitive and heavily forested regions.

Emergency crews have set up an on-site command post to coordinate operations, and authorities have urged residents and tourists to avoid the affected areas while the situation remains unstable. Officials say teams are rotating around the clock as they work to contain hotspots that continue to flare up along the steep slopes.

Authorities say updates will continue as crews assess the perimeter of the fire and monitor weather conditions that could affect its spread.