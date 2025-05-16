More than 30 teenagers arrested after mass brawls in Daghestan



Dozens of teenagers have been arrested in connection to mass street fights that occurred on at least two separate occasions — 16 May and 17 May — in the Daghestani capital of Makhachkala, local authorities reported.

In addition to the detention of around 35 teenagers on charges of hooliganism, dozens of parents of the arrested teens were also detained on charges of parental negligence.

According to some sources, the street brawls stemmed from disagreement over a local wrestling match, which ‘escalated into a major showdown between the [youth] gangs’.

One fight broke out on 16 May, which resulted in the arrest of 12 people, including teenagers and parents.

Nonetheless, the conflicting parties reportedly agreed to meet again the following day and resume the fight.

Russia’s Investigative Committee also commented on the incidents, saying that ‘social media reports indicate that in the city of Makhachkala, teenagers are uniting into groups with the aim of committing illegal activities, including organising mass fights’.

The Telegram channel Baza shared videos of the purported clashes, which were set to the song ‘Piyala’ from the popular Russian television series from 2023, ‘the Boy’s Word’, which depicted youth street gangs during the Soviet Union.