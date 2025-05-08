Daghestani security forces classify May police attack as a terrorist act



Russian security forces have classified the armed assault on traffic police officers in Makhachkala on 5 May as a terrorist act. Russia’s Investigative Committee claims that the attackers had been planning the attack since December 2024.

The attack occurred in a busy area in Daghestan’s capital — close to a mosque, a technical college, and a school — and resulted in the death of two police officers and the wounding of two more security personnel and three civilians.

Of the two suspects accused of perpetrating the attack — 25-year-olds Batal Magomedov and Akhmed Alimagomedov — only one survived, but the authorities have not confirmed which one.

One of the alleged perpetrators, who sustained serious injuries, has been detained and remanded in custody until 5 July. The second assailant was shot dead during the exchange of fire.

According to the official version of events, the two young assailants had created a terrorist group in advance and were planning an act of terror. Investigators refer to materials provided by the regional office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Centre for Countering Extremism. Their allegedly stated targets were law enforcement officers.

Russia’s Investigative Committee claimed the attack occurred while the police officers were responding to a road traffic accident. The attackers had been lying in wait at the scene, hiding weapons in bags.

During the attack, the two shot and killed two police officers, 26-year-old Islam Arslanbekov and 27-year-old Gazibeg Shakhbanov. Shakhbanov was buried in his home district of Tlyaratinsky in southwestern Daghestan.

According to investigators, the unidentified surviving suspect has admitted his guilt. He faces criminal charges under four articles of the criminal code: the attempted murder of law enforcement officers, the unauthorised use of a vehicle, illegal possession of firearms, and theft of firearms.

The suspect, who was wounded by police, remains in hospital in a serious condition. He appeared in court via video link for the hearing on his pre-trial detention. Footage released by the United Press Service of Daghestan’s courts shows that he was conscious during the proceedings.

‘The accused remains in a medical facility; his condition is serious,’ a representative of the Daghestan Investigative Directorate told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

According to unofficial information, Magomedov and Alimagomedov were not known to the security services as members of any religious groups, had no criminal records, and led ordinary lives.

At a meeting on 13 May, the Head of Daghestan, Sergei Melikov, announced that the families of the deceased officers would receive ₽1 million ($12,400) each, while those injured would be compensated up to ₽500,000 ($6,200), depending on the severity of their wounds. He also stated that the attackers would ‘receive the full force of the law,’ and promised that the slain officers would be put forward for state honours.

The 5 May attack marked the third armed incident in the republic over the past two months. Since 2022, according to the Russian independent media outlet Caucasian Knot, at least seven attacks on government officials and security forces have been recorded in Daghestan.