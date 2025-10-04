Media logo

Papuashvili warns Burchuladze of rally responsibility

by OC Media

Yesterday, Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili called on opera singer and protest initiator Paata Burchuladze to ensure that no violence occurs during today’s rally, warning that Burchuladze would bear full responsibility if any incidents take place.

‘Burchuladze must make sure that no violence occurs. He is not only politically responsible, but he is also the official organiser of the gathering. Whatever happens, he will be the first to be held accountable,’ Papuashvili said.

He added that in previous demonstrations, opposition figures would often blame each other after violent incidents.

‘In earlier cases, when organisers were not officially identified, they would later point fingers at one another whenever violence occurred. Sometimes, for example, [opposition politician] Giorgi Vashadze would say, “Let’s surround parliament”, and then claim afterwards, “What does that have to do with me? Why did you listen to me?” ’.

In this case, however, Papuashvili argued that Burchuladze had ‘formally declared himself’ the organiser of today’s rally: ‘Of course, others, including the United National Movement and NGOs that are co-organisers, also share responsibility, but Burchuladze has legally registered this as his own’.

‘Therefore, he must ensure that no violence takes place during the rally. Even a single act of violence will be his personal responsibility,’ Papuashvili concluded.

OC Media
Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

