Ingushetian woman detained on suspicion of justifying terrorism

A 24-year-old woman has been detained in Ingushetia on suspicion of promoting and justifying terrorism. According to a local Telegram channel with close ties to law enforcement, the woman allegedly acted as an administrator of several Telegram channels used to disseminate pro-terrorist content.

The Telegram channel Rozysk Ingushetia reported that the unnamed suspect was believed to have published posts, including texts and videos, that expressed support for groups designated as terrorist organisations by Russian authorities. These included the Caucasus Emirate, its Ingush wing known as Vilayat Galgayche, and a clandestine cell of the Islamic State led by Aslan Gurazhev.

News of the woman’s arrest emerged on 5 June. Investigators claim that despite her efforts to remain anonymous online, she was identified through operational measures. Her alleged actions were documented and used as grounds for opening a criminal case.

She is now facing charges of public incitement to terrorist activity and public justification of terrorism or propagation of terrorism, committed using information and telecommunication networks, including the internet. The offence carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing and that it will aim to determine whether the suspect had any accomplices.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Gurazhev, the alleged leader of the Islamic State cell in Ingushetia, was killed during a special operation conducted on 3 March 2024. The FSB’s public relations centre claimed he had been coordinating the group's activities in the region, including the planning of terrorist attacks.

The Caucasus Emirate was founded in 2007 by Doku Umarov and is designated as a terrorist organisation in Russia and several other countries, including the US. During the 2010s, its influence waned following the elimination of key leaders and the defection of many fighters to the Islamic State.

Vilayat Galgayche was the Ingush branch of the Caucasus Emirate, and between 2010 and 2014, insurgent activity — including attacks on police and government officials — was concentrated in Ingushetia. Russian security services believe remnants of the group maintained ties with the Islamic State.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the number of criminal cases related to the justification or promotion of terrorism has significantly increased. According to OVD-Info — an independent Russian human rights group — such cases are increasingly based on social media activity, including posts on Telegram, YouTube, and VKontakte.



