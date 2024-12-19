Thursday, 2 January 2025

Wednesday, 1 January 2024
Armenia * Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan yesterday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. They discussed bilateral and international issues of mutual interest. * In his congratulatory message on New Year’s Eve, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the formation of the ideology of ‘Real Armenia’ in 2024 was a ‘turning point for our history’. Pashinyan said that the without the ideology of ‘Real Armenia’ — a reference to the modern state of Armenia, as opposed to ‘Hist