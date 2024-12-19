Media logo
Thursday, 26 December 2024

Regional * The US State Department has told RFE/RL it calibrates 'all its security assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure that it is not usable for offensive purposes and does not undermine or hamper ongoing efforts to negotiate a durable and dignified peace'. The statement came in response to RFE/RL's request for the US to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's recent allegation that the US, along with other countries, provide 'lethal weapons' to Armenia. * On Wednesday morn

Armenia * Yesterday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed a live debate with the former presidents of Armenia, which was promptly rejected by the three ex-presidents. The proposal followed Pashinyan's earlier Facebook post, which suggested that all negotiations regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had focused on returning Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan. Pashinyan has since reiterated his offer, urging them to take advantage of the opportunity. * On 20 December, Kosovo's Deputy

Regional * In a meeting with his German counterpart on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that there was a historic opportunity for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He called on 'third parties to encourage the process fairly and impartially'. * Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson for the US State Department, has said that the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process continues to be of 'vital importance to this administration and to the Secretary, and we'll continue to work at it

Regional * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has responded to the recent statements from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who issued threats to Armenia in an interview with Russian state-run media on 17 December. Pashinyan said it was 'obvious' that through the narrative of so-called western Azerbaijan,  Baku 'wants to materialise its territorial demands' against Armenia, and that if Azerbaijan doesn't have intentions to attack Armenia, 'then the likelihood of escalation in the region is zero'

Editor‘s Picks

