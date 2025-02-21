Thursday, 27 February 2025

Wednesday, 26 February 2025
Regional * The Armenian Foreign Ministry has said that Armenia received Azerbaijan’s response to the peace treaty. Armenia * Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan on Wednesday spoke with his Russian counterpart, Valentina Matvienko, about ‘various issues’ regarding their countries’ relations and Matvienko’s visit to Armenia in the near future. * Simonyan and Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan praised the role of the EU Mission in Armenia during the fourth EU–Armenia Parliamentary P