Thursday, 27 February 2025

by OC Media
Already a member?

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 26 February 2025

by OC Media

Regional * The Armenian Foreign Ministry has said that Armenia received Azerbaijan’s response to the peace treaty. Armenia * Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan on Wednesday spoke with his Russian counterpart, Valentina Matvienko, about ‘various issues’ regarding their countries’ relations and Matvienko’s visit to Armenia in the near future. * Simonyan and Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan praised the role of the EU Mission in Armenia during the fourth EU–Armenia Parliamentary P

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 25 February 2025

by OC Media

Regional * On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated with his Turkish counterpart they ‘reviewed prospects for deepening cooperation’ in the South Caucasus. Lavrov said that they ‘placed emphasis on building confidence between the parties, rebuilding infrastructure and transport links, and stepping up economic activity’. Armenia * Also on Monday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Iranian counterpart in Geneva, where they also discussed unblocking regional and eco

Daily Brief

Monday, 24 February 2025

by OC Media

Regional * The Azerbaijani Parliament’s Deputy Speaker claimed on Friday that Armenia postponed signing the peace treaty ‘under pressure from the Biden administration’. Deputy Speaker Ziyafet Askerov also claimed that the ‘opening of the Zangezur corridor’ — an Azerbaijani proposal to establish a transit link between mainland Azerbaijan and its exclave of Nakhchivan — and the ‘territorial claims enshrined in the constitution of Armenia’ were the two sticking points of the peace treaty. * On t

Daily Brief

Friday, 21 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * Former Gyumri Mayor Vardan Ghukasyan and his unnamed bodyguard were arrested on suspicion of carrying and storing illegal weapons and ammunition, but were later released. The incident happened prior to the Gyumri elections, scheduled to be held on 30 March, where Ghukasyan is planned to be nominated as a candidate by the Communist Party. * Today, classes at educational institutions are either postponed or will be held remotely as a result of heavy snowfall. Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avin

The
