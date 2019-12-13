Trial begins of Georgian doctor in South Ossetia

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

The trial of Georgian doctor Vazha Gaprindashvili for ‘illegal border crossing’ has begun in South Ossetia, over a month after he was detained.

Despite spec­u­la­tion in Georgia of his imminent release, Judge Fatima Paras­taye­va of the Leningor (Akhalgori) District Court declined to release him and the trial continues.

Gaprindashvili’s lawyer, Davit Asatiani, said his client had refused to recognise the charges against him. He said the court would reconvene next week.

Russian border police detained Gaprindashvili, a 58-year-old orthopaedic surgeon and President of the Georgian Society of Orthopae­dia and Trau­ma­tol­ogy, on 9 November. On 15 November, he was remanded into two months of pre-trial detention.

He was accused of ‘illegal border crossing’ under article 322 of the Russian criminal code, which is pun­ish­able by forced labour or impris­on­ment of up to two years.

South Ossetian author­i­ties say Gaprindashvili was appre­hend­ed near the village of Orchosani, in Leningor (Akhalgori) District, after he travelled from the Georgian-con­trolled village of Sako­r­int­lo.

The South Ossetian security services, the KGB, claimed Gaprindashvili’s ‘violation’ was part of an ‘increased number’ of ‘illegal tres­pass­ing of the border’, which they said was ‘connected with’ Georgian author­i­ties con­struct­ing a police check­point near the village of Tsnelisi (Uista) in South Ossetia.

Georgian security forces erected the check­point in a forested buffer zone between Tsnelisi and the Georgian-gov­ern­ment con­trolled village of Chorchana in August, leading to con­dem­na­tion from the author­i­ties in South Ossetia.

The dispute has com­pli­cat­ed security and human­i­tar­i­an nego­ti­a­tions between the two sides. In late August, South Ossetian author­i­ties announced the con­struc­tion of their own check­point in Tsnelisi.

South Ossetian author­i­ties have kept crossing points with Georgia-con­trolled territory closed since 5 September, announc­ing they would ease restric­tions only recently.

Local and international reactions to the case

The Inter­na­tion­al Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was the only agency to visit Gaprindashvili in prison in the South Ossetian capital, Tskhin­vali (Tskhinval), facil­i­tat­ing written com­mu­ni­ca­tion between the doctor and his family.

Gaprindashvili’s daughter, Irina Gaprindashvili, has regularly updated the public with infor­ma­tion about his father’s condition in prison, which was described by the parties involved through­out his stay as ‘normal’.

Gaprindashvili’s release was also discussed at the latest Geneva Inter­na­tion­al Dis­cus­sions on 10-11 December. The format was launched in October 2008 to address the con­se­quences of the conflict. It is co-chaired by the EU, OSCE, and the UN.

On 18 November, 9 days after he was detained, medical pro­fes­sion­als in more than six Georgian cities held ‘white coats’ rallies and a five-minute silence in protest over Gaprindashviil’s detention.

In mid-November, a number of Georgia’s strategic partners, including Estonia, the US, and Britain, called for Gaprindashvili’s release.

We call on the de facto author­i­ties in 🇬🇪’s South Ossetia region to imme­di­ate­ly release Georgian physician Dr. Vazha #Gaprindashvili. Estonia fully supports #Georgia's sov­er­eign­ty & ter­ri­to­r­i­al integrity in its inter­na­tion­al­ly recog­nised borders. @MFAgovge @GeoEmbTallinn — Estonian MFA (@MFAestonia) November 18, 2019

Following local and inter­na­tion­al reactions, on 19 November the author­i­ties in South Ossetia vowed to deal with the ‘provoca­tive activ­i­ties’ by Gaprindashvili and ‘his curators’ in a legal manner.

They said they wished to prevent similar incidents and an ‘esca­la­tion of tensions’, and to ‘defend South Ossetian sov­er­eign­ty’.

They also claimed Gaprindashvili was a Georgian Army reserve captain who ‘actively par­tic­i­pat­ed’ in the 2008 August War.

Gaprindashvili’s family denied that he served in the military during the war, insisting that at the time he was working in the Ghudushau­ri hospital in Tbilisi and barely left the clinic.

Gaprindashvili’s colleague, Levan Nachkhe­bia, claimed that during the war Gaprindashvili treated two wounded Russian military pilots who were captured by Georgia.

On 21 November, the South Ossetian KGB reported that Gaprindashvili’s crossing was ‘well prepared and planned’ and that he had failed to account for the purpose of his visit.

They added that he was a ‘supporter of Georgia’s speedy inte­gra­tion into Nato’ and ‘con­sid­ered South Ossetia to be a part of Georgia occupied by Russia’.

Uncertain circumstances of his detention

Gaprindashvili’s family started speaking publicly four days after his arrest following reports in South Ossetian media.

The family initially claimed they had no specific infor­ma­tion about the purpose of his visit but assumed he was detained while visiting patients living in Akhalgori.

The family refuted claims in several Georgian media outlets that he was visiting patient Tamar Gigauri.

Gigauri was the latest in a series of Akhalgori residents in need of medical treatment prevented by South Ossetian author­i­ties from trav­el­ling to Georgian-con­trolled territory for treatment.

On 18 November, Shota Bidz­i­nashvili, a resident of the Georgian-con­trolled village of Bershueti, near South Ossetia, told Radio Tavi­su­ple­ba that he had spent five days in prison in Tskhin­vali together with Gaprindashvili.

He cited Bidz­i­nashvili as saying that prisoners were fed only once a day, kept in damp and badly ven­ti­lat­ed con­di­tions, and that Gaprindashvili, who looked after him and other inmates, had protested the con­di­tions to prison officials.

Russia’s role

The Georgian Orthodox Church and former par­lia­men­tary speaker and oppo­si­tion politi­cian Nino Bur­janadze have both reached out to Russia to lobby for Gaprindashvili’s release.

In an appeal on 17 November to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, Georgian Patriarch Ilia II called protests by Georgians over the detention ‘just’.

The main focus of the letter concerned reports of Russia’s intention to send recently graduated priests to military bases in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, something that Ilia II called a violation of the Georgian Church’s eccle­si­as­ti­cal juris­dic­tion.

After meeting Zurab Abashidze, Georgia’s special rep­re­sen­ta­tive for relations with Russia, Russian senator Grigory Karasin ‘expressed hope’ on 28 November that Gaprindashvili would meet the New Year with his family.

Following a recent visit to the Kremlin, Bur­janadze, who leads the non-par­lia­men­tary Demo­c­ra­t­ic Movement — United Georgia Party, told TV channel Pal­i­traNews that she raised the issue of Gaprindashvili during her meetings with Russian officials. She insisted on 9 December that he would ‘100%’ be freed on 13 December.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qual­i­fiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecog­nised’, or ‘partially recog­nised’ when dis­cussing insti­tu­tions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.