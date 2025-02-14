Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Monday, 17 February 2025
Regional * On Friday, a working meeting was held via video-conference between the heads of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Commissions on border delimitation. According to an official statement from Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides ‘discussed the draft guidelines required for the entire range of delimitation works’, and ‘agreed to set the date and location of the next meeting through working channels’. * Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the Armenian representative for international legal