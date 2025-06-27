Media logo
Georgia

US Border Patrol announces arrest of suspected Georgian underworld figure in New York City

by Nate Ostiller
The unnamed Georgian national in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Official photo.
The US Border Patrol (USBP) has announced that a Georgian national has been arrested in New York City after federal agents ‘uncovered damning intel exposing him as a serious public safety threat’.

The USBP said that the individual, who was not named but shown with his face uncovered in a photo, had been previously removed from the US and now faces deportation again.

‘The man arrived in the US in 2023, claiming credible fear — it’s more like he was running from his shady past’, the USBP said on Facebook.

In addition to two arrests for theft while in the US in 2024, the individual reportedly has an extensive criminal history abroad — the USBP said he had previously been convicted of human trafficking in Greece, and had served nine years of a subsequent 25-year prison sentence. He is also the ‘leader of a criminal organisation’, although the USBP did not specify which one.

Beyond his criminal connections, the USBP said he had ‘admitted to working with the Russian KGB’. It is unclear what exactly the USBP meant, as there is no such agency as the ‘Russian KGB’ — it is a Soviet era name that has not been in use in Russia since 1991.

However, in small print at the bottom of the accompanying post was the official reason for his arrest — ‘re-entry after removal’ — the direct connection between his criminal history and his detention was specified, nor why he is considered a ‘serious public safety threat’.

Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump’s second term in January 2025, the US has aggressively cracked down on illegal immigration, leading to the arrest and deportation of tens of thousands of people.

OC MediaRobin Fabbro
Georgia
The United States
Georgia–US Relations
Crime
Nate Ostiller
117 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

On Azerbaijan devouring its son

Dominik K Cagara

The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 27 June 2025Members only

