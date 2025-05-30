Senior US Senator Daines meets Georgia’s Kobakhidze, Zourabichvili, and others



Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member

US Senator Steve Daines visited Tbilisi on Friday, where he held high-level talks with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili and other opposition figures.

It was the highest-level visit from a US politician since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term. Under former President Joe Biden, relations between Georgia and the US grew increasingly rocky, culminating with the sanctioning of Georgian Dream’s founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Even before Trump took office in January 2025, Georgian Dream officials openly spoke about their hopes for a reset of ties under the new administration, which has so far yet to materialise.

Just days before Daines arrived in Tbilisi, the US Embassy said that Ivanishvili had refused to meet with Ambassador Robin Dunnigan, who was tapped to deliver a message on behalf of the Trump administration and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It is unclear if the refusal was connected to Daines’ visit — his stop in Tbilisi capped off a regional tour that also saw him visit Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Official statements from the US and Georgian sides of the meeting differed only slightly.

Senator Daines today welcomed the opportunity to meet with Georgian Prime Minister @PM_Kobakhidze to discuss strengthening U.S.-Georgia relations. The Senator affirmed Georgia’s crucial role in promoting peace and prosperity in the Caucasus and beyond, and he strongly encouraged… pic.twitter.com/uM0PKxmjlc — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) May 30, 2025

Very productive meeting with 🇺🇸 Senator @SteveDaines. We discussed the strong partnership between Georgia and the U.S., our country’s vital role in ensuring peace and stability in the region, and the current political context in Georgia.



I reaffirmed my Government’s firm… pic.twitter.com/tm7IkxcICP — Irakli Kobakhidze (@PM_Kobakhidze) May 30, 2025

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, who was also in attendance at the meeting, described the talks as ‘very good’.

‘The meeting clearly reaffirmed Georgia’s readiness to reboot its relations with the United States and to focus on the substance of those relations’.

Daines, a member of the Republican Party who also serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also met with former President Salome Zourabichvili and opposition leaders Tina Bokuchava from the Unity — National Movement party and Nika Gvaramia, a member of the Coalition for Change alliance.

The wording of the US Embassy’s announcement about the meeting with the opposition was more critical, and explicitly addressed the widespread concerns of democratic backsliding under Georgian Dream.

Senator Daines met with Salome Zourabichvili and political party leaders to discuss Georgia’s strategic importance to the United States, concerns over recent arrests of opposition leaders, and the need for a pro-Western Georgia to ensure prosperity, progress, and stability in the… pic.twitter.com/xJwEHUkxoh — U.S. Embassy Tbilisi (@usingeo) May 30, 2025

Separately, Gvaramia said that others from the US State Department were present at the meeting, and that he had raised a number of issues related to Russian influence in Georgia, as well as the arrest on Thursday of opposition figure Nika Melia.

‘We talked about how, for the first time in the history of all three Caucasian countries, Georgia has become a country whose government was called anti-American by a State Department representative — Rubio’, Gvaramia said.



