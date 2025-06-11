Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Tuesday, 10 June 2025
Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed the creation of a council that would take active steps towards organising the election of a new catholicos. He mentioned the criteria for the candidates and suggested those meeting the requirements to apply his personal email, as he stated he would ‘take responsibility for the selection’ of the council’s first 10 members. * Armenpress reports that the Prosecutor General has officially requested the parliament to approve the initiation of c