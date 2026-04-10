Friday, 10 April 2026

Regional * Five property owners in Tbilisi’s old town will have their properties expropriated for the construction of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center. According to the 3 April order signed by Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili, the center constitutes a project of ‘pressing social needs’, noting that since no agreement could be reached with the property owners, the expropriation of their properties will be ‘required’. Armenia * Armenia's Parliament has adopted amendments to the electora