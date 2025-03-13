Wednesday, 19 March 2025

Regional * More countries and organisations have welcomed the completion of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the draft text of the peace treaty, including Russia, the CSTO, NATO, and Greece. * On Sunday, the Armenian Defence Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations three times (one, two, three). * On Monday, the EU Mission in Armenia said that on 16–17 March, its representatives had patrolled ‘various locations’ along the Armenia and Azerbaijan border,