Daily Brief

Wednesday, 25 December 2024

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Friday, 27 December 2024

OC Media

Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka got into an argument during yesterday’s session of the Eurasian Economic Union (EaEU) Council, which Pashinyan attended remotely after testing positive for COVID-19. During the meeting, Lukashenka joked that Pashinyan was a ‘new and younger’ member of the organisation because he had shaved his beard, after which Pashinyan announced that Armenia would also attend next year’s meeting, set to be held

Daily Brief

Thursday, 26 December 2024

OC Media

Regional * Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated that all structures of the OSCE’s Minsk Group ‘are subject to dissolution’, suggesting that the ‘optimal path’ for this would be a joint proposal by Armenia and Azerbaijan to disband it. Zakharova’s statement came as a response to a request to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's proposal to dissolve the Minsk Group, the only internationally mandated format for mediating the  Nagorno-Karabakh  conflict. Ar

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 24 December 2024

OC Media

Armenia * Yesterday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed a live debate with the former presidents of Armenia, which was promptly rejected by the three ex-presidents. The proposal followed Pashinyan’s earlier Facebook post, which suggested that all negotiations regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had focused on returning Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan. Pashinyan has since reiterated his offer, urging them to take advantage of the opportunity. * On 20 December, Kosovo's Deputy

Daily Brief

Monday, 23 December 2024

OC Media

Regional * In a meeting with his German counterpart on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that there was a historic opportunity for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He called on ‘third parties to encourage the process fairly and impartially’. * Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson for the US State Department, has said that the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process continues to be of ‘vital importance to this administration and to the Secretary, and we’ll continue to work at it

Editor‘s Picks

