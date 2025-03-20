Media logo
Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 25 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * On Thursday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan spoke with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. They discussed bilateral issues, as well as highlighted that parallel to the political dialogue, 'the importance of further expanding cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere'. * Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said that if a peace treaty with Azerbaijan gets signed and ratified, they could discuss a new mandate for the EU mission in Armenia. 'We don't ha

Daily Brief

Monday, 24 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze have met in Tbilisi before attending the second match between the national football teams of both countries. Following the match, Georgian fans threw bottles towards the Armenia fans. Armenia lost both games, with Georgia winning the second game 6–1. Armenia * In an interview with Public TV, Pashinyan said that dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group was 'on the agenda' and that his government would 'i

Daily Brief

Friday, 21 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * During a briefing on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed Russia's readiness to 'provide support to our Azerbaijani and Armenian partners on all tracks in the form and volume that will be in demand by both parties'. She added that the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for Assistance to the Normalisation of Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Igor Khovaev, 'is ready to come to the region to hold relevant consultations'.

Daily Brief

Thursday, 20 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, Armenia again refuted Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations. It also noted that Azerbaijan 'has not provided' Armenia with 'any factual evidence or justification' regarding the allegations. Armenia * On Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed 'Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to begin joint consultations on the signing of the agreed draft peace agreement' in a Facebook post written in Armenian and English.

News Stories

Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Review | The Pomegranate Orchard — a restrained Azerbaijani retelling of Chekhov’s classic play

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on peace — so why do they seem headed for war?

Federal Penitentiary Service denies poor conditions of prisoners in Chechnya

Tbilisi Mayor Kaladze claims no city hall employees have been dismissed on political grounds

Chiatura miners arrive in Tbilisi demanding government action

‘Ankara must not forget’ pro-government Azerbaijani media reacts to opening of Armenia–Turkey border

Chechnya’s spending on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exceeds $440 million

The
Editor‘s Picks

