Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Tuesday, 25 March 2025
Armenia * On Thursday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan spoke with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. They discussed bilateral issues, as well as highlighted that parallel to the political dialogue, ‘the importance of further expanding cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere’. * Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said that if a peace treaty with Azerbaijan gets signed and ratified, they could discuss a new mandate for the EU mission in Armenia. ‘We don’t ha