Yerevan municipality officials attack critic

A criminal proceeding was launched after the head of a district in Yerevan and several of his employees attacked an activist critical of the municipality. The police detained several people following the incident, including the activist, but not the head of the district.

Activist Artur Chakhoyan was attacked by the head of Yerevan’s Nor Nork district, Tigran Ter-Margaryan, and his employees on Wednesday.

Chakhoyan was visiting the district’s administration to arrange a meeting with Ter-Margaryan, where he was approached by a member of the administration who suggested they 'talk' without cameras.

Tensions escalated shortly after the same man remarked that Chakhoyan was ‘not a good man’. Immediately afterwards, another individual pushed Chakhoyan, triggering the scuffle. A group of men, including Ter-Margaryan, proceeded to attack Chakhoyan.

Following the incident, six people, including Chakhoyan — but not Ter-Margaryan — were detained, however, the activist was released and was hospitalised. RFE/RL has reported that Ter-Margaryan was also being investigated as part of the incident.

On Thursday, Chakhoyan’s lawyer, Vahe Yeprikyan, said that a case was launched against Chakhoyan for hooliganism; if found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison.

‘For an obvious crime, no individuals have been summoned, nor have any specific investigative-judicial actions been taken against them, while a civic activist is being accused for carrying out a civic action’, Yeprikyan wrote on Facebook.

The hooliganism charges, which were also confirmed by the Investigative Committee on Thursday, were pressed against Chakhoyan and Mesrop Manukyan, an opposition member of the Yerevan City Council, for a small protest held at the Nor Nok administration on Tuesday, a day before the attack on Chakhoyan.

Videos from the small action held by Chakhoyan and Manukyan at the district administration shows them throwing yoghurt at portraits of Ter-Margaryan, whom Chakhoyan accused of calling him and insulting him.

Chakhoyan claimed he received the call from Ter-Margaryan after he had published a video accusing the official of corruption and of not having the courage to meet him or answer his calls.

‘A total distortion of the value system’

The attack on Chakhoyan went viral in Armenia and was met with condemnation.

Zara Hovhannisyan, a rights activist, said that beatings had ‘become something ordinary used in public places without any concealment’.

‘Assault is not normal, and its normalisation at the state level is simply unacceptable’, she wrote on Facebook

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender, Anahit Manasyan, has also commented on the incident, saying ‘any manifestation of violence is strictly unacceptable and condemnable’, underscoring the role of the state to hold accountable those responsible.

The Yerevan authorities and the ruling Civil Contract’s faction in the Yerevan City Council have also condemned the incident, however, they saw some form of violence in Chakhoyan’s actions too.

The Yerevan Municipality, in an apparent reference to Chakhoyan’s action at the administration the day prior to the incident, told Armenpress that ‘swearing, insulting, and any behaviour that degrades an individual's dignity are also forms of violence and cannot be considered as falling within the scope of freedom of speech’.

Similarly, the Civil Contract ‘strongly condemned’ both the incident and the prior developments, calling it ‘perplexing’ that law enforcement agencies had not taken action regarding ‘the obvious hooligan behaviour displayed’ the day prior to the incident.

They suggested that the lack of response ‘enabled subsequent provocations and the violence that followed’.

Previously, in October 2023, Chakhoyan was reportedly attacked by three people a day before the vote to appoint the ruling party’s candidate for mayor.