Media logo
Armenia

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
The Yerevan skyline with Mount Ararat in the background. Photo: Serouj Ourishian/WikiMedia Commons.
The Yerevan skyline with Mount Ararat in the background. Photo: Serouj Ourishian/WikiMedia Commons.

Yerevan residents have begun monitoring and sharing the city’s alarming air quality, recommending that people wear face masks. In turn, city authorities plan to develop a programme to tackle the issue.

On 18 December, journalist Samson Martirosyan posted on X screengrabs showing the air quality results of the three capitals of the South Caucasus. Yerevan ranked the worst, with the air quality considered unhealthy, followed by Baku, which had a rating of ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, and finally air in Tbilisi, which was ranked as ‘good’.

In its annual report, the hydrometeorology and monitoring center of Armenia summed up the changes in the average level of atmospheric air pollution in the country, including in Yerevan.

The data of average annual dust pollution indicates a decline from the highest point in 2012, but it is still higher than the record lowest point in 2016.

In a clarifying statement last week, the Yerevan Municipality noted that during the winter months every year, ‘due to unfavorable meteorological conditions, an increase in dust content in the air is observed’.

The city government explained that Yerevan is located in a basin, and the main factor ensuring the city's ventilation are mountain-valley winds, which stop at the end of October through March.

The municipality stated that in the winter time, all these factors were supplemented by the burning of various types of fuel for heating, ‘which leads to an increase in organic dust and smoke in the air’.

On social media, users have proposed such things as Yerevan’s shrinking green areas, increased construction, car emissions, and the blowing of dust from mines nearby Yerevan as causing the decline in air quality.

On 14 December, Yerevan municipality spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan shared Yerevan’s air quality readings on Facebook, noting that ‘the snow had cleared Yerevan’s air pollution’.

Kostanyan also joked that the Yerevan Waste Removal and Sanitary Cleaning organisation’s tool had been the recent snowfall.

Two days later, another Facebook user, Gevorg Balyan, wrote an apparent response to Kostanyan, sharing a picture of Yerevan’s air quality with the caption ‘the snow is gone, but the soot remained’.

‘We need to walk around with masks. I'm saying this with all seriousness’, Balyan added.

That same day, Andranik Shirinyan, the Country Representative for Freedom House in Armenia, called on the Armenian authorities and the Yerevan Municipality to make the solving of environmental problems one of their priorities in response to public demand.

Shirinyan added that in 2026, Armenia will host the biodiversity summit COP17, which he considered another great opportunity for the Armenian authorities to attempt to find solutions to the air quality issue ahead of the scheduled conference.

‘The air pollution issue in Yerevan is so serious that simply remaining silent or covering it up becomes life-threatening’, media expert Samvel Martirosyan likewise wrote on Facebook.

Later on 16 December, the issue of the city’s air quality was officially raised during an administrative session of the Yerevan Municipality, with Mayor Tigran Avinyan tasking his administration with presenting a new programme ‘in two months’ to tackle the issue. Among the possible solutions, Avinyan mentioned tree planting, as well as a ban on the operation of worn-out cars.

The Yerevan Municipality has installed 149 air quality measuring devices in the city, which provide information about air quality online, with Avinyan admitting that the data is especially worrying during the winter months.

Armenia
Pollution
Environment
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
228 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Civil Contract expels another MP
Armenia

Civil Contract expels another MP

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Civil Contract has unanimously decided to expel MP Hakob Aslanyan, after Aslanyan announced that he was freezing cooperation with the faction for a month. At the same time, Aslanyan said that he did not consider the decision made earlier this month to expel MP Hovik Aghazaryan from the party over alleged leaks of confidential information to be ‘fair’. The ruling Civil Contract party on Wednesday cited Aslanyan’s serious disciplinary violation and behaviour, which it said was highly incompatible

Eurasian Development Bank rejects loan for Amulsar mine operations
Armenia

Eurasian Development Bank rejects loan for Amulsar mine operations

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenian Economic Minister Gevorg Papoyan stated that discussions are ongoing with commercial banks in Armenia after the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) rejected a loan to operate the Amulsar gold mine. This has led to speculation that the EDB’s decision was influenced by the results of the environmental assessment it commissioned as part of its final loan decision. Papoyan refrained from commenting on the reasons behind the EDB’s decision and instead noted that over the past few years, Armenia

Most Popular

News Stories

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

US Helsinki Commission warns of global consequences if Georgian Dream prevails

Thursday, 19 December 2024

Georgia live updates | TBC and BoG offer money to ‘people affected’

Georgian Dream’s ‘alternative facts’ machine

Azerbaijani public awaits answers after deadly police shooting

Abzas Media trial begins in Baku

Opinion | Chechen women are speaking up, but is anybody listening?

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter