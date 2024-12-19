17 OSCE member states issue joint statement in solidarity with the Georgian people

The Dutch representative to the OSCE has delivered a joint statement on the human rights situation in Georgia on behalf of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, the UK, and the UK, as well as the Netherlands.

‘Our countries have been committed to partnership with Georgia and the Georgian people for more than three decades. Between us we have worked with successive Georgian governments to support Georgia’s democratic institutions, develop Georgia’s economy and improve education for Georgian children. While our ongoing commitment to Georgian sovereignty and territorial integrity remains unbroken, we strongly condemn Georgian Dream’s brutal and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens exercising their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression’, the statement read.

The statement also highlighted that all 17 countries would explore ‘all mechanisms in the OSCE context going forward’, while encouraging Georgia to ‘return to the path of EU integration that the vast majority of Georgians desire’.

‘We are dismayed that Georgian Dream continues to use repressive tactics, including arbitrary detention and physical violence, to silence its critics. In line with our shared OSCE commitments to strengthen civil society and respect the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom from arbitrary arrest, we call on Georgia to stop the use of repressive, excessively violent tactics by law enforcement agencies. We also urge Georgia to immediately release protestors, members of the media, opposition figures, and others detained for peacefully exercising their rights and supporting Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Individuals responsible for the unlawful use of force must also be held accountable’, the statement read.