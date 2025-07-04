Media logo
Nagorno-Karabakh

Eurasian Cooperation Organisation holds summit in Stepanakert, Iran, Turkey, and UAE among attendees

by Yousef Bardouka
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (left) and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (right) at the ECO conference on 4 July 2025. Official photo.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (left) and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (right) at the ECO conference on 4 July 2025. Official photo.

Azerbaijan has hosted a Eurasian Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit in Stepanakert (Khankendi), one of the first major international summits to have taken place in Nagorno-Karabakh following the mass exodus of its Armenian population in 2023.

The summit took place on 3–4 July.

Speaking at the summit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed participants, saying the decision to hold the summit in Stepanakert had a ‘special meaning’.

‘Several important international events have already been held in our lands liberated from the occupation of Armenia’, he said,  ‘I would like to note the ECO Council of Ministers in Shusha in 2023, the first informal Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States in 2024, and the trilateral Summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan in Lachin in May of this year’.

‘Large-scale reconstruction and reconstruction work is currently underway in all of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, which have been liberated from occupation’, Aliyev added.

Following Azerbaijan’s final assault on Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023, the region is believed to have been left largely deserted following the mass exodus of its Armenian population to Armenia.

The ‘Black Garden’ becomes ‘a black corner’ for Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenians
One year has passed since the exodus of practically the entire population of Nagorno-Karabakh. OC Media reconnected with refugees interviewed in the immediate aftermath to hear how they are a year on. On 19 September 2023, Azerbaijan launched its last large-scale military offensive on Nagorno-Karabakh, calling it an ‘anti-terrorist operation’. Days later, the region came under the full control of Azerbaijan. Armenians living in the region had not expected such an outcome, continuing to wait
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Azerbaijan has come under criticism by watchdogs and international organisations for its ‘reconstruction’ of the region, which has entailed the defacing of notable buildings in Stepanakert and reports of destruction of churches in the region.

‘Now Azerbaijan is building new cities and villages on the lands that Armenia has turned into ruins. The “Great Return” Programme is being implemented. To date, we have ensured the return of former IDPs to 16 cities and villages. Currently, more than 50,000 people live, work and study in the liberated territories’, Aliyev said during the summit.

The summit was attended by representatives and leaders of ECO countries Turkey,  Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan. Iran, an ally of Armenia, was also in attendance as an ECO country — despite apparent tensions between Tehran and Baku, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ‘urging’ Aliyev to investigate whether Israel had used Azerbaijan’s airspace to carry out attacks against Iran.

Participants of the ECO conference. Official photo.

Also in attendance were representatives from ECO Observers, including the Turkish Cypriot State and the Organisation of Turkic States, ‘special guests’ from Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

Baku again hits back at Iranian accusations Israel used Azerbaijani territory to attack Iran
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called the allegations an ‘open provocation’.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
How the media (cannot) cover trials in Georgia

Mariam Nikuradze

