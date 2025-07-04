Media logo
Azerbaijan

Russians in Azerbaijan say police are conducting nighttime raids as crisis enters 7th day

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Employees of Sputnik-Azerbaijan being detained in late June 2025. For illustrative purposes. Photo:APA.
Employees of Sputnik-Azerbaijan being detained in late June 2025. For illustrative purposes. Photo:APA.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Russians located in Azerbaijan have increasingly reported that they are being subjected to nighttime raids by police officers, the Russian non-profit organisation Kovcheg said on Thursday.

The organisation has been forced abroad by the Kremlin and works to assist Russian nationals who live outside the country and are against the full-scale war in Ukraine.

The reports came amidst a sharp increase of tensions between Moscow and Baku following Russian police raids in Yekaterinburg that resulted in the deaths of two ethnic Azerbaijanis.

‘Our subscribers said the police came to them at night and interrogated them, using non-lethal weapons, about the legality of their stay in Azerbaijan’, Kovcheg wrote.

Authorities are looking for visa violators, compiling lists of Russian emigres and using physical force’.

Kovcheg said it would assist with ‘emergency legal advice’ for those caught up in the sweeps, and urged Russians in Azerbaijan to make copies of their identification documents, as well as keeping an original on their person at all times.

The reports were corroborated by the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan, which said on Wednesday that it had received numerous reports from Russian nationals in the country that they had been subjected to document checks by Azerbaijani authorities, some of whom were plainclothes officers.

‘Some of them said they and their family members were subjected to physical violence’, the embassy said.

The feud continues

Amidst the continued unravelling of the relations between Baku and Moscow, Russia has been sending mixed messages, at times adding fuel to the fire and at other times claiming both governments continue to collaborate.

The state-run media outlet TASS, one of the primary news agencies in the country, largely appeared to downplay the feud, saying on Thursday that the prosecutor general’s offices of Russia and Azerbaijan are in ‘regular contact’.

Another article in TASS sought to disprove rumours that Azerbaijanis in Russia had begun to be barred from participating in cultural events.

On the other side, Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova shared a letter she had sent to Azerbaijani authorities complaining about the use of excessive force during the detention of Russian nationals in the country.

On Wednesday, the pro-government Russian media outlet Lenta claimed that Heydar Aliyev Jr., the son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, was in legal trouble in Russia for tax delinquency.

Lenta alleged that 27-year-old Aliyev Jr. owns an elite property near Moscow valued at around $35 million, and has failed to keep up with his taxes and currently owes ₽945,000 ($12,000).

The claim cannot be independently verified.

Elsewhere, Russian military bloggers and social media influencers continued to make inflammatory statements about Azerbaijan.

Alexei Zhivov, who has more than 100,000 followers on Telegram, claimed that Nagorno-Karabakh is ‘neither Azerbaijani nor Armenian’. Instead, Zhivov argued that because it was conquered by the Russian Empire, it is ‘Russian land’. His comments echo statements from other Russian propagandists in recent days who have made similar claims about the Russian ownership of Azerbaijani territory.

Azerbaijani media releases ‘evidence’ of Russia shooting down AZAL plane amidst rising tensions
The last 24 hours have seen a widening of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Russia, with arrests in both countries.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Azerbaijan
Russia
Azerbaijan–Russia Relations
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
125 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan sentences 19 in connection with January’s mass protests in Imishli

Russians in Azerbaijan say police are conducting nighttime raids as crisis enters 7th day

Detained Russian–Armenian billionaire Karapetyan files defamation charges against ruling party MPs

Armenian Parliament adopts bill allowing state to take over energy company

Former MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov faces new scrutiny for tax delinquency

Georgian media regulator says opposition TV channels violated law by using anti-government language

Former Georgian Defence Minister Okruashvili sentenced to 8 months

Armenia expresses desire to join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

How the media (cannot) cover trials in Georgia

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 04 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org