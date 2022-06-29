Abkhazian activist ends three-week hunger strike over petrol prices

Jansuh Adleiba, an Abkhazian public activist, ended a three-week hunger strike in protest of a recent spike in petrol prices. For the duration of the hunger strike, he had set up a tent in a park near Freedom Square in Sukhum (Sukhumi).

Next to Adleiba’s tent, where he had spent his three weeks of protest, there was a small table with a thick pile of papers on it. He had been collecting signatures for a petition, with thousands of people having signed their names to it.

During his hunger strike, Adleiba met with lawyers and economists and visited Abkhazia’s Cabinet of Ministers. The explanations he received from Abkhazia’s elected representatives — that the purchase price of petrol from Russia has become higher — he did not find satisfactory, he said, adding that he did not think the government was acting in good faith.

‘We live in a country where laws do not work. We live in a country where hundreds of laws have been passed throughout the post-war period. And knowing that none of them works, hoping that something can be achieved legally — it does not seem possible to me. Understanding all this, I am here. And there are many people like me’, Adleiba told reporters.​

According to the activist, he did not have much hope that his hunger strike would actually help lower petrol prices but instead hoped to signal that Abkhazian society will not be deceived by the government.

About three hundred people gathered at Freedom Square by noon on 24 June to support Adleiba’s demands.

‘Our government, instead of protecting our interests, including economic interests, is protecting the interests of fuel companies,’ said Adgur Lagvilava, a local resident who came to support Adleiba.

‘We have thousands of people in our country who don’t earn money. And we already have a price increase for almost all types of goods, and also to overpay for gasoline, that is, pay money into the pockets of fuel companies, which already receive super-profits from the sale of fuel in Abkhazia.’

Supporters sign Jansuh Adleiba's petition. Photo: Marianna Kotova/OC Media.All gasoline supplied to Abkhazia is purchased by fuel companies in Russia. According to representatives of these companies, the gasoline sold today at gas stations in Abkhazia was purchased in March, when the price of petrol spiked in Russia. Due to fears that the fuel cost would rise, a petrol company representative said in a meeting with government officials, they purchased particularly large quantities. As a result, she stressed, they will not be able to reduce the price of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Former Abkhazian MP Natalie Smyr also came to the rally in support of Adleiba. She headed the state budget committee and had an idea about the financial and economic aspects. According to her, the authorities made a big mistake when they changed the pricing scheme for petrol.

Until February 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers set prices for fuels (including petrol) and lubricants but afterwards, the Abkhazian Cabinet of Ministers instead set a maximum surcharge on fuel prices (e.g. 10% on top of the price for which petrol was initially purchased by the reseller in Russia).

Concomitant with the rise in the price of petrol, the cost of public transport fares has also increased. In Sukhum, the cost of a single fare, for instance, has gone up from ₽25 ($0.46) to ₽30 ($0.55). Taxi prices have also increased.

The primary geographic terms used in this article are those of the author’s. For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.