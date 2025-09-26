Media logo
Azerbaijan

Abzas Media journalists transferred over 250 kilometres from Baku

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova
Nargiz Absalamova, Elnara Gasimova, and Sevinj Abbasova, imprisoned Abzas Media staff members. Photo: Ulviyya Guliyeva/VOA.
Nargiz Absalamova, Elnara Gasimova, and Sevinj Abbasova, imprisoned Abzas Media staff members. Photo: Ulviyya Guliyeva/VOA.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Editor-in-chief of Abzas Media Sevinj Abbasova (Vagifgizi), along with journalists Elnara Gasimova and Nargiz Absalamova, have been from the central Baku pretrial detention centre to the southern Lankaran district, over 250 kilometres away.

According to Abzas Media, the journalists were transferred to the correctional labour complex in the village of Gurumba in Lankaran on Thursday.

Relatives of the journalists told Abzas Media that the journalists did not inform them of their new address before the transfer.

‘In the morning, at 9:00, they were told to be ready by 13:00. They didn't know where they were being taken until they reached Lankaran’, the article read.

Their relatives claimed that during the transfer, deputy warden Javid Gulaliyev treated Absalamova roughly.

‘The journalists claim that the two- to three-hour distance from Baku to Lankaran creates significant difficulties in meeting with their families’, Abzas Media reported. They added, citing the journalists’ families, that their transfer was related to their writing activities.

While detained, the three journalists have been writing about the harsh conditions in prison, the discrimination towards women prisoners, and other human rights violations.

Opinion | Why the arrest of women journalists in Azerbaijan is a feminist issue
By weaponising gender, the Azerbaijani authorities redraw the boundaries of who is allowed to speak.
OC MediaGulnara Mehdiyeva

Human rights lawyer Fariz Namazli stated privately on social media that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) may consider the transfer of a prisoner to a facility located hundreds of kilometres from their place of residence a violation of the right to life.

‘This may involve significant financial and physical hardship for the prisoner’s family, including long journeys, additional expenses, and loss of employment’, Namazli highlighted.

He stressed that the ECHR had repeatedly emphasised that prison conditions should not be used ‘to completely separate a prisoner from their family’.

‘On the contrary, the state has a duty to protect a prisoner’s family and social ties and promote their rehabilitation. The court notes that sending a prisoner to a facility remote from their place of residence, where their family has virtually no opportunity to see them, is more than just the “ordinary difficulties of detention” ’, Namazli stressed.

Abzas Media Director Ulvi Hasanli, editor-in-Chief Sevinj Abbasova, project coordinator Mahammad Kekalov, investigative Journalist Hafiz Babali, journalists Elnara Gasimova and Nargiz Absalamova, and RFE/RL economist Farid Mehralizada were originally detained in November 2023 on charges of smuggling. All have denied the accusations, claiming the charges were politically motivated.

In June, the Baku Grave Crimes Court sentenced Hasanli, Abbasova, Babali, and  Mehralizada to nine years in prison; Absalamova and Gasimova to eight years; and Kekalov to seven years and six months.

Explainer | One year on in Azerbaijan’s crackdown on independent media
November 2023 was a black month for journalists working for Azerbaijan’s independent media outlet and OC Media partner AbzasMedia, marking the beginning of a renewed crackdown against independent media. On 20 November 2023, police raided the offices of AbzasMedia, claiming to have found €40,000 ($44,000) in cash during their search. Earlier that day, both the media site’s director, Ulvi Hasanli, and its deputy director, Mahammad Kekalov, were detained at their homes. Hasanli alleged that he
OC MediaAytan Farhadova
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s Media Crackdown
Human Rights
Abzas Media
Freedom of the Press
Avatar
Aytan Farhadova
237 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Abzas Media journalists transferred over 250 kilometres from Baku

Azerbaijani petrol tycoon arrested for ‘contaminating’ crude from different sources

Georgian activist sentenced to 20 days in prison

Russian Parliament approves the renaming of three Cossack villages in Chechnya

Abkhazian–Korean cultural centre opens in Seoul

Three more opposition candidates quit in favour of Georgian Dream amid claims of state pressure

Crew of Georgian pro-government TV Imedi denied entry into Moldova ahead of elections

Kavelashvili addresses UN, says Georgians will not tolerate ‘blackmail’

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Azerbaijan’s toxic pro-government media cannot coexist with real peace

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 26 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org